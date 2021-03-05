Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Hyderabadi Shikampuri Kebab At Home

Highlights Hyderabadi cuisine all about royalty.

Besides Hyderabadi biryani, Shikampuri kebab is another dish to enjoy.

Here's a recipe to make Shikampuri kebabs at home.

Hyderabadi cuisine is all about royalty. The cuisine here is as deep-rooted as its culture. Every dish in this region is rich and so many of these go back to the times of the Nizams of Hyderabad. From biryani to kebabs and phirnis - food here taste exquisite, which make the cuisine of Hyderabad stand out in the lot. It also follows a unique cooking style that makes a perfect blend of South Indian and Mughlai/ Afghani food culture. This amalgamation of two rich cooking styles brings out a one of a kind flavour from every dish and makes it a popular choice among foodies across the country; so much so that Hyderabadi biryani today is available in every part of India and holds a special place in every biryani lover's heart.





Another popular Hyderabadi dish is undoubtedly Shikampuri kebab. Made with minced mutton or chicken, chana dal, yogurt and a pool of spices, shikampuri kebab is an exotic recipe from the royal kitchens of Hyderabad. It is basically juicy kebabs, filled with desi hung yogurt-pudina stuffing. It is so soft that the kebab melts in your mouth in no time. Visit any kebab place, you will find this Hyderabadi kebab holding a firm position on the menu card. Keeping its popularity in mind, we bring the authentic Shikampuri kebab recipe that can easily be made at home in less than an hour.





Also Read: From The Kitchens Of Hyderabad's Nizams: Haleem, Biryani And More

How To Make Shikampuri Kebab:

For this particular recipe, you need mutton, chana dal, yogurt, dhania, pudina, onion, green chilli, and a pool of whole spices. You need to first cook the chicken with whole spices and dal and blend it in a mixer blender. Then make a stuffing of dahi, onion, green chilli, coriander and mint. Now make a patty with the minced chicken and fill it with the stuffing. Now heat a kadhai and shallow fry the kebabs until they turn brown on each side





Click here for a detailed, step-by-step recipe.





If you are a fan of juicy kebabs, this dish is worth giving a try. Before serving, soak the excess oil and pair hot and succulent Shikampuri kebab with some dhania-pudina chutney by the side





Promoted















