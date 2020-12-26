SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Kanji Payar: Kerala's Ultimate Comfort Food Without Oil (See Recipe)

Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Kanji Payar: Kerala's Ultimate Comfort Food Without Oil (See Recipe)

Kanji Payar basically translates to a dish of rice soup and moog dal that is full of nutrition and flavour, and comfort our souls to the best.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: December 26, 2020 15:35 IST

Reddit
Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Kanji Payar: Kerala's Ultimate Comfort Food Without Oil (See Recipe)

A comfort food across homes in Kerala, kanji payar is a quick and easy dish.

Highlights
  • The cuisine of Kerala boasts of many delectable vegetarian dishes
  • Kanji Payar is a comforting dish of moong dal and rice
  • Here is how you can make this quick and easy dish without oil at home

There's no dearth of comfort foods in the Indian cuisine. If we have khichdi on one end, you can find countless stews and appams on the other and if you go down to explore regional cuisines of south India, you can treat yourself to a diverse range of comfort foods that aren't just delicious but healthy too! The cuisine of Kerala, for instance, is otherwise widely known for some of the most scrumptious non-vegetarian dishes, mainly seafood due to the vast coastline, but have you ever tried to dig deep into its vegetarian delicacies that offers some of the most comforting food made without even a drop of oil!?

Kanji Payar is a popular delicacy from Kerala which literally translates to rice soup of green moong bean since kanji in Malayalam means rice soup while payar is the Malayalam word for green moong dal, cowpeas and similar varieties of legumes. Moong dal or cherupayar is one of the most popular beans used with kanji in Kerala or even across the country. A comfort food across homes in Kerala, kanji payar is a quick and easy dish that boasts of the flavours of coconut, chillies and spices. One can rely over this comfort food on hectic week days or even on lazy weekends. It is highly nutritious and easy to digest and could be your go-to dish on days when you are sick or having a bad stomach.

(Also Read: Diabetes Diet: Methi-Moong Dal Khichdi Is A Tasty, Protein-Rich Meal Option)

Newsbeep
aveb7m78
Moong dal comes with a whole lot of health benefits.

The addition of moong dal in this recipe makes it a highly-nutritious one since moong dal comes loaded with proteins which help in building muscles. We have an excellent recipe of kanji payar here that is made without even a drop of oil yet is brimming with spices and herbs that lends a yummy flavour to the dish. The combination of rice soup and moong bean is often served with papad and pickle on the side.

How To Make Kanji Payar At Home Without Oil:

Ingredients:

For rice soup:

Brown rice- 1 cup

Water- 3 cups

A pinch of salt

For Payar:

Cherupayar/Moong dal- 1 cup

Coconut (grated)- 1/2 cup

Red chilli powder- 1/2 tsp

Cumin seeds- 1 tsp

Turmeric powder- 1 tsp

Garlic cloves (crushed)- 2

Green chillies (chopped)- 2

Water- 2 cups

Curry leaves (roasted)- 1 sprig

Salt- to taste

Papad- 2

Method:

1. To prepare the rice, wash and pressure cook the rice with water and salt for about 6 -7 whistles.

2. After it is cooked, make sure it has a soupy consistency, if not you can add more water for the required consistency.

3. For payar, pressure cook the moong dal with salt and water till 4-5 whistles. Remove the excess water post that.

4. Now grind the coconut, garlic, cumin seeds and green chilies and turmeric together for a ground mixture.

5. Mix the coconut mix with curry leaves and add it to the cooked moong dal. Mix well.

6. Transfer the rice soup in a bowl, top with ghee if you like, serve the payar and papad on the side.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

You can also op the payar with a tadka.

Try this yummy comfort food from kerala at home for your next meal and share your experience with us in the comments section below.

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Kanji PayarMoong DalSouth Indian Recipes
Readers' Choice: 15 Best Burger Joints Across India
Readers' Choice: 15 Best Burger Joints Across India
Christmas 2020: 3 Christmas Recipes From Tamil Nadu And Kerala
Christmas 2020: 3 Christmas Recipes From Tamil Nadu And Kerala

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 