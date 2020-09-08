This <i>Moong Dal</i> Recipe From Jaipur Is Extraordinary! Enjoy Protein-Rich <i>Dal</i> Like Never Before

Moong dal recipe in Jaipur-style is a must-try.

Highlights Moong dal is extremely rich in proteins.

Try this Jaipur-special moong dal for a change.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

With so many kinds of dals stocked in our kitchen, we may never have to worry about cooking the same kind of meal every day. However, all these dals are made in a similar fashion with similar ingredient and spices. Protein-rich lentils are a staple of Indian cuisine and we can never go wrong with a simple dal-roti or dal-chawal menu. But, won't it be exciting to make it in an altogether new way? Ask people of Jaipur and they would swear by their special moong dal which is nothing like you've tasted before.





Jaipur is a popular tourist destination for its palatial forts and palaces and lavish resorts. But the trip to the pink city is not complete without trying the regional cuisine and this green moong dal is one such mouth-watering specialty that you just can't miss.





(Also Read: Make Punjabi Dum Aloo Easily At Home With Common Ingredients)





Moong dal is extremely rich in proteins.

Jaipur Moong Dal Recipe -

(Serving - 3-4)





Ingredients





Half cup whole green gram dal (sabut moong dal)





Half carrot, chopped





Half cup cauliflower florets





1 tsp cumin powder





Half tsp turmeric powder





1 tsp grated ginger





1 tsp grated garlic





Half tsp fennel seeds (saunf)





1 green chilli





Salt to taste





Red chilli powder to taste





1tsp coriander powder





Juice of half lemon





Coriander leaves for garnishing





Method -





Step 1 - Wash and soak the dal for at least half an hour.





Step 2 - Pour the dal in a pressure cooker. Keep enough water to boil the dal. Once the dal is half-cooked, add carrot and cauliflower florets, and pressure cook everything.





Step 3 - In a separate pan, heat ghee (clarified butter) and add cumin seeds till they splutter. Saute onions and tomatoes with green chilli, ginger and garlic. Add coriander powder.





Step 4 - Once the onions and tomatoes are cooked well and ghee separates, turn off the gas.





Step 5 - Pour the onion-tomato tempering in the cooked dal and veggies and give everything a boil. Add lemon juice and garnish with coriander leaves, and your Jaipur-style moong dal is ready.





Pair this unique dal with roti or rice, or both, and you'll have your simple Indian meal with a flavourful twist of veggies. It will taste great and you'll thank us for sharing this recipe.









