SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • This Moong Dal Recipe From Jaipur Is Extraordinary! Enjoy Protein-Rich Dal Like Never Before

This Moong Dal Recipe From Jaipur Is Extraordinary! Enjoy Protein-Rich Dal Like Never Before

Jaipur-special moong dal recipe comes with an exciting spin of healthy veggies. Try this protein-rich dal and we are sure you'll love it.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: September 08, 2020 15:05 IST

Reddit
This <i>Moong Dal</i> Recipe From Jaipur Is Extraordinary! Enjoy Protein-Rich <i>Dal</i> Like Never Before

Moong dal recipe in Jaipur-style is a must-try.

Highlights
  • Moong dal is extremely rich in proteins.
  • Try this Jaipur-special moong dal for a change.
  • Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

With so many kinds of dals stocked in our kitchen, we may never have to worry about cooking the same kind of meal every day. However, all these dals are made in a similar fashion with similar ingredient and spices. Protein-rich lentils are a staple of Indian cuisine and we can never go wrong with a simple dal-roti or dal-chawal menu. But, won't it be exciting to make it in an altogether new way? Ask people of Jaipur and they would swear by their special moong dal which is nothing like you've tasted before.

Jaipur is a popular tourist destination for its palatial forts and palaces and lavish resorts. But the trip to the pink city is not complete without trying the regional cuisine and this green moong dal is one such mouth-watering specialty that you just can't miss.

(Also Read: Make Punjabi Dum Aloo Easily At Home With Common Ingredients)

moong dal face packs

Moong dal is extremely rich in proteins.

Jaipur Moong Dal Recipe -

(Serving - 3-4)

Ingredients

Half cup whole green gram dal (sabut moong dal)

Half carrot, chopped

Half cup cauliflower florets

1 tsp cumin powder

Half tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp grated garlic

Half tsp fennel seeds (saunf)

1 green chilli

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

1tsp coriander powder

Juice of half lemon

Coriander leaves for garnishing

Method -

Step 1 - Wash and soak the dal for at least half an hour.

Step 2 - Pour the dal in a pressure cooker. Keep enough water to boil the dal. Once the dal is half-cooked, add carrot and cauliflower florets, and pressure cook everything.

Step 3 - In a separate pan, heat ghee (clarified butter) and add cumin seeds till they splutter. Saute onions and tomatoes with green chilli, ginger and garlic. Add coriander powder.

Step 4 - Once the onions and tomatoes are cooked well and ghee separates, turn off the gas.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Step 5 - Pour the onion-tomato tempering in the cooked dal and veggies and give everything a boil. Add lemon juice and garnish with coriander leaves, and your Jaipur-style moong dal is ready.

Pair this unique dal with roti or rice, or both, and you'll have your simple Indian meal with a flavourful twist of veggies. It will taste great and you'll thank us for sharing this recipe.
 

Comments

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Protein-rich DietMoong DalJaipur Food
This Bengali-Style Chicken Can Be Cooked Under An Hour: Step-By-Step (Recipe Inside)
This Bengali-Style Chicken Can Be Cooked Under An Hour: Step-By-Step (Recipe Inside)
Watch: This Black Rice Kheer Recipe Is Just The Quick-Fix For Your Sweet Cravings
Watch: This Black Rice <i>Kheer</i> Recipe Is Just The Quick-Fix For Your Sweet Cravings

Advertisement

Sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 