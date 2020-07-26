Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Lemon Pickle Or Nimbu Ka Achaar At Home

One of our all-time favourite pickles has to be the lemon pickle

Highlights Lemon is a good source of vitamin C

Lemons can be used to make a variety of dishes

Nimbu ka achaar is one of our all-time favourite pickles

There are some days you are so happy with what is on the lunch table, you do not take minutes to lick your plates clean. But let's admit it, those days are rare, and on many days you have to settle for slightly less glamorous meal. It is on those days especially where we learn the importance of accompaniments. Chutney, papad, kachumbar salad - there are so many ways in which we like to spruce up our meal. Pickles (or achaar) is one such popular desi accompaniment that is a staple of sorts. You find all kinds of pickles all across the country. Spicy, sweet or tangy, pickles can uplift the meal experience in a jiffy.





Speaking of pickles, one of our all-time favourite pickles has to be the lemon pickle (also known as nimbu ka achaar). For the longest time, we have not really associated the word "instant" with pickles. The traditional process of making pickles is long and cumbersome, but with advancement in time and technology it has become possible to make pickles much quickly.





Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Lemon-Based Pickles At Home? Here're 5 Easy Pickle Recipes For You





There are many varieties of pickle in the market

How To Make Lemon Pickle

Take, for instance, this lemon pickle recipe on NDTV Food. All you need to do is to find some nice and juicy lemons, wash and pat them dry, cut them in small, equal-sized pieces. Put them in a clean bowl, add some salt. Now, take a pan, dry roast fenugreek, red chillies and put them in a blender for a fine mix. Add this mix with turmeric to the salt and lemon juice. Now it is time to make the oil. In a pan, heat sesame oil, mustard seeds and hing; let the oil cool and then gently pour it over the lemons. Your achaar is ready. Store it in an air-tight container. It is best to let it soak the masalas and juices for at least two days.





Here is the full recipe of lemon pickle to pair with your meals. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



