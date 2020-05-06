Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Lemon-Based Pickles At Home? Here're 5 Easy Pickle Recipes For You

Pickles are reliable sources of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants

Homemade pickles have zero preservatives, which make them healthier

Raise your hand if you are one of those who need the 'zing' of pickle with every meal! Pickle, or as we call it 'achaar', is a crucial part of Indian cuisine since time immemorial. More than just an accompaniment to our meals, 'achaar' is a tradition that is passed on through generations. Remember those childhood days when our mothers and grandmothers used to make 'achaar' with different vegetables, oil and spice, and preserve in mason jars? One of the most common pickles that almost every household keeps in store is lemon-based pickle. Besides adding taste to a dish, lemon (nimbu)-based pickles have several health benefits too.





Health Benefits Of Lemon-Based Pickles:

According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, pickles are reliable sources of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and healthy bacteria, which help in digestive process of the body. Lemon pickle, in particular, is rich in vitamin C, which help in strengthening immunity and promote healthy collagen formation of our skin and bones. They also may help in digestive management and promote heart-health.





In today's time, pickles are easily available in the market, but making it at home is also an easy affair. Moreover, homemade pickles have zero preservatives, which make them healthier. Hence, we bring you some easy lemon-based pickle recipes that will make your meal tastier.

Also Read: Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Why One Should Eat Home-Made Pickles Daily





Here're The Recipes For 5 Lemon-Based Pickles:

Lemon Pickle-

This is a classic 'nimbu ka achaar', which is made with spices like mustard, red chilli, methi, turmeric, hing etc. Click here for the classic recipe.





Nimbu Ka Saada Achaar-

As the name says, it is 'saada' (simple) achar, which is made with salt, sugar, hing and red chilli. All you need to make your meal luscious is dal, chawal and nimbu ka saada achaar. Try making it at home. Here's the recipe for you.





South Indian Lemon Pickle-

This South Indian-style achaar is all you want for a hot summer afternoon. It will not only add flavour to your meal, but also soothe your soul. Here's the recipe for South Indian lemon pickle.





Nimbu Adrak Ka Achaar-

Along with the nutrients of lemon, this pickle also has the goodness of ginger. Ginger is known for strengthening immunity and promoting good digestion. So this pickle is perfect combination of health and taste. Click here for the recipe.





Shimla Mirch Aur Nimbu Ka Achaar-

This pickle, with strong flavour of capsicum (shimla mirch) and the tang of lemon, can be a complete stunner. Capsicum is known to be rich in antioxidants and several vitamins, which is good for eyes, skin and bones. Click here for the recipe.





Now before buying the next bottle of pickle, try making these recipes at home and relish! Let us know your feedback in the comment section below.




















