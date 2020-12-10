Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Mumbai-Style Chicken Baida Roti At Home

Baida roti can be an excellent snack for hunger pangs.

Think of Indian cuisine and one is immediately reminded of all things spicy and flavourful, be it the rich Indian curries or the popular street foods. And when we speak of street foods, we are talking beyond aloo or papdi chaat! Every state in India boasts of a unique street food, be it dilli ki chaat, Kolkata's kathi rolls or Jodhpur's mirchi ke pakode, we have options galore and cravings infinite. One such specialty is from the by-lanes of Mumbai that has the heart of many - Baida Roti.





A shallow-fried Indian bread, baida roti is stuffed with egg and slightly bigger in size than a paratha. While the origin of Baida roti is not known, this simple dish is hugely popular in Mumbai due to the iconic eatery Bademiyan in Colaba. The eatery serves a variety of baida rotis, including the ones with chicken or mutton mince stuffing. The eatery is a perfect hotspot for after-party munching at midnight! Baida roti is actually very simply to make but has a complex flavour and texture. Soft, succulent and flavourful from inside, baida roti has a crispy outer layer which looks like puff pastry.





Soft, succulent and flavourful from inside, baida roti can impress everyone.

The iconic recipe is made with eggs but one can always go an extra mile and add some chicken chunks to make it all the more wholesome and tastier. Here we have a simple and easy baida roti recipe you can try at home too!





Baida Roti Recipe:

Ingredients:





For the dough:





- Maida- 1 cup





- Sugar- 1/2 tsp





- Salt- 1 tsp





- Water





For stuffing:





- Chicken (minced)- 500 gms





- Eggs (beaten)-4





- Pechdar masala or garam masala - 1 1/2tsp





- Onion- 1 tbsp (chopped)





- Ginger-garlic paste- 1





- Green chillies (chopped)- 2





- Red chilli powder- 1 tsp





- Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp





- Cumin and coriander powder- 1tsp each





- Butter





- Lemon juice- 1 tsp





- Oil - To fry





Method:





1. Knead a soft dough of all ingredients given for the dough. Cover and keep aside for 10-15 minutes.





2. Now heat little oil in a wok to prepare stuffing. Add ginger-garlic paste followed by all the spices and rest of the ingredients, except eggs. Saute them well.





3. Heat a griddle now, divide the dough into equal sized balls, roll them like rotis and slightly dry roast each of them over low heat.





4. Now place the roasted rotis and stuff the sauted filling on it, lace with beaten eggs and coriander leaves.





5. Fold the rotis like an envelope, brush woth more beaten egg on top and shallow fry in hot oil until crisp. Serve hot.





Try this yummy baida roti at home for a wholesome snack or breakfast and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







