Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Paneer Afghani Tikka At Home!

Do you often wonder how North Indian restaurants would fare without paneer? The menu would definitely shrink to half its size and you won't get to see hundreds of more variations of paneer that are still possible. Paneer or cottage cheese is easily one of the most versatile items we can stock in our pantry. From starters, mains to desserts, paneer can charm us in any avatar. One of our most beloved paneer items is Paneer Afghani, and we have a recipe that will help you make restaurant-style paneer Afghani tikka at home!





Recipe Video: Paneer Afghani Tikka











Paneer Afghani is a creamier version of paneer tikka. Paneer cubes are tossed in a bed of cream with paste of cashew nuts, melon seeds, khus khus, black pepper, salt, butter and cardamom. As you would have noticed, there is no use of red chilli powder or more such hot spices, because this paneer snack is supposed to be mellow and delectable. The black pepper is enough to give the paneer a slightly hot peppery kick. Coat the cubes in the rich Afghani mix, marinate for half an hour and grill in the oven.

Sounds easy, right? Try making the dish at home and serve it with a lemon wedge, some sliced onions along with some pudina chutney. You can also sprinkle some chaat masala on top. Do let us know how you liked the recipe in the comments section below.







