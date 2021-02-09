Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Sangri Kanda - A Quick And Easy Rajasthani Dish (Recipe Inside)

This combination of beans and onion with local spices is a stellar one to prepare in a jiffy!

From a country that is known for its diversity and culture, it is a given that one would find hidden gems in its cuisines too. Indian cuisine is as diverse as its culture and states. Don't you think? If on one hand, you have a slightly sweet and subtle Gujarati cuisine, Rajasthani spices are sure to blow your mind on the other. A vast region full of ancient forts and deserts, Rajasthan is a potpourri of flavours which includes fiery meaty delicacies along with a delicious vegetarian fare inspired by the majority of Marwaris inhabiting the region.





Gatta curry might be one of the most popular Rajasthani dishes but there are countless treats that aren't that popular. Sangri Kanda, for instance, is one Rajasthani treat that can add a zing of flavour to your meal in an instant. Sangri are the local beans from Rajasthan and Kanda is onion. This combination of beans and onion with local spices is a stellar one to prepare in a jiffy! Rajasthani delicacies are made with minimal ingredients, depending upon the availability. Sangri is a winter vegetable, however, the dried version of it is available all year round. The recipe uses many local spices such as whole red chillis, which is extensively available in Rajasthan and is the reason why delicacies such as laal maas are unbelievably spicy! Chaas or buttermilk is another very common ingredient in Rajasthan and is also used traditionally in Gatta curry.

How To Make Sangri Kanda In 20 Minutes

The recipe is extremely quick and easy. All you need do is boil Sangri in buttermilk while sauteing the spices and green onions in oil on the side. Add the boiled sangria to this mixture, cook well with the spices and serve topped with chopped coriander tomatoes and ginger. The buttermilk infuses a tangy flavour to the sangria while the addition of red chillies, aamchoor and coriander lends a tempting aroma.





Find the full recipe of sangri kanda here.





You can serve sangri kanda with chapatis.





Try this super easy and quick recipe at home for your next meal and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







