Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Street-Style Paneer Pakoda

Paneer pakoda is an ideal chai-time treat.

Fried, greasy and bursting with masalas, that's how we like our pakodas. In popular culture, pakodas are a monsoon staple, but we feel there is no season to tuck into these decadent treats. You fry some right now, and you would always find a slew of foodies around. Paneer pakoda is one of the most famous pakodas ever known. A thick cube of paneer, coated in a spicy besan batter, deep-fried until golden brown. You can find it across most small tuck shops and stalls that line your city. It is served with a mix of chutneys, sliced onions and a sprinkle of chaat masala.





For this recipe, you would need a handful of paneer, some gram flour, red chilli powder, cumin powder, yogurt, starch, ginger paste, cilantro, baking soda and green chillies. Crispy from the outside and tender inside, this hot delicacy is a hit with everyone, kids and adults alike. Paneer is one of the most versatile ingredients around; if you have some of it left at home, this is one way to use them. The festive season is upon us; surprise your family with this classic appetiser. Pair it with any chutney you want, tamarind or coriander. You can simply team it with plain tomato ketchup too.

Here's the recipe video of paneer pakoda. Let us know how you like it in the comment section below.





