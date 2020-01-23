Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Stuffed Idli For A Wholesome And Healthy Breakfast

This idli makes for a wholesome breakfast

Let's admit it. We are all guilty of skipping breakfast. Some of us do it because we are pressed for time and some do it simply because they are not happy with what is on offer. And then there are times, you wake up early, get done with your morning rituals only because you want to have your breakfast at leisure. That is the power of a yummy breakfast. Idli-Sambhar is one such breakfast delicacy that we would not miss for anything. Idli is the perfect amalgamation of all things yummy and healthy. It is an Indian snack but defies all popular notions associated with one. It is not deep-fried, neither is it too hot and spicy. Idli is mostly steamed and typically made with a fermented rice batter. According to macrobiotic nutritionist and health practitioner Shilpa Arora, fermented foods are incredible for gut. They also increase the bio-availability of nutrients. In other words, it is fairly easier for our body to assimilate nutrients from foods that are fermented.





(Also Read: 13 Best South Indian Breakfast Recipes | Easy South Indian Breakfast Recipes)







As it happens with all popular snacks, there are many renditions of Idli too. From fried idli and chocolate idli to idli 65, the list is endless. One of our most favourite idli preparations is stuffed idli. It is vastly popular in regions down south. Idli stuffed with a mix of lentil, nuts and spices, served with sambhar - does it get more wholesome than that, we do not think so!

As it happens with all popular snacks, there are many renditions of Idli too.

What All You Need To Make The Stuffing of Stuffed Idli

Here's the recipe of stuffed idli,by Pushpa Valmiki, oozing with Udupi goodness but with a twist. For the stuffing you would need some urad dal, pistachios, cashew nuts, red and green bell pepper, pickle masala, kasoori methi and sliced carrots. The veggies add a punch of fibre in the mix and the dal and nuts enrich the snack with protein. The balanced mix of nutrients makes it an ideal food to kick-start the day with. You may tuck into it all by itself too, it is that delicious on its own!





(Also Read: 10 Best South Indian Snacks Recipes | Top South Indian Snacks Recipes)







This idli is made in a traditional way, so make sure you soak rice and urad dal well in advance and wet grind to make batter. You can also use instant idli batter available in the market if you do not wish to entail the hassle. Place ingredients of the stuffing at the centre of each hollowed space on an idli tray. Pour the batter on top and steam. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it!









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



