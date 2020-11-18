Indian Cooking Tips: Instant Kadhi Recipe Make With Boondi (Watch Recipe Video)

Boondi kadhi recipe is a must-try.

Kadhi made with boondi can be made in half the time.

Kadhi paired with rice is something no one can say no to. Tangy kadhi with fried besan pakodi is every Indian family's go-to dish. And it deserved all the adulation as it always tastes great. Making kadhi is a 2-part process: first, fry the besan pakodi, and second, prepare the gravy before combining the two. But here's an instant kadhi recipe made with boondi, which you can whip up quickly whenever your family demands it for the next meal and you are short of time.



Boondi, drop-sized gram flour ball, is popularly used to make boondi ka raita. Boondi ki kadhi will not disappoint you either. Sour curd tastes best for the base of kadhi even though you can use fresh curd also. This trick to make dense and creamy kadhi is how well you whip the curd. So, use well-whipped curd to make besan kadhi or any other kadhi, not just boondi kadhi. This boondi kadhi recipe from YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' will show you can make delicious kadhi in half the time.







Watch Boondi Kadhi Recipe Video:



Add some besan to sour, whipped curd. Heat oil in a pan and fry methi dana, jeera, mustard seeds, green chilli, hing, curry leaves, red chilli powder and turmeric powder. The add curd-besan mixture and cook it well while stirring continuously. Then add coriander powder, salt and garam masala. Mix and drop boondi in the gravy, and also some water according to the consistency you want.



Give the kadhi a finishing touch with the tempering of jeera, red chilli powder and whole red chilli. Enjoy!








