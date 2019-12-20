Indian Cooking Tips: This Quick and Easy Tamatar Kadhi Is Exactly What Need To Amp Up Your Next Lunch

Highlights Kadhi is a popular dish prepared in most Indian homes

There are many different variations to kadhi all over the country

Here is a delicious tamatar kadhi recipe you can try at home

If you've grown up in an Indian household, chawal or rice must've been a staple. And to make it a perfect comfort meal, a bowl of kadhi would make its way somehow onto our plates. Kadhi chawal together makes for an exceptionally delicious combination that one can have at all times. You'll be glad to know how many variations kadhi has besides the usual tantalising one made with gram flour and yogurt. The slightly sweet Gujarati kadhi, Maharashtrian kadhi or Garhwali Kadhi to tangy aamras ki kadhi or Sindhi kadhi, each one of them has a different flavour to it.





Also Read: Watch: How to Make Restaurant Style Punjabi Dal Fry At Home





Here we have another addition to the flavourful dish of kadhi that you can also try at home. Tomato kadhi is a super easy recipe to try at home that comes with the goodness of carrots, cauliflower, beans and okra cooked together in boiled tomato water. A quick recipe to pair with rice during the winter season, tamatar kadhi has boiled tomato water cooked with a host of spices such as cumin, fenugreek, mustard seeds, green chillies, curry leaves along with red chilli and veggies. It is then mixed with besan and cooked for a while. Serve this hot, topped with coriander leaves for a comforting winter lunch along with steamed rice. Tangy, flavourful, quick and easy, tamatar kadhi is exactly what you need for your next lunch.

Also Read: Watch: How To Make Dhaba-Style Rajma Masala At Home





Here's the recipe of easy and quick Watch: Tamatar Kadhi from NDTV Food's YouTube channel. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





Watch: Easy Tamatar Kadhi To Try At Home









