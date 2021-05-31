South India has undoubtedly given us delicacies that have become a part of households across the country. The simple and delicious dishes have a lot to offer. Whether they are easy to make or complex, South Indian dishes combine tangy, sweet and spicy meals. While you must have tried to make different kinds of idli, dosa, uttapam, sambhar and chutneys at home, we bring you one more easy-to-make south Indian dish that you can prepare in no time and enjoy in this hot weather. The rice and coconut appams are perfect for summers - the sweet flavour of coconut mixes well in the rice batter - and you can enjoy this with your favourite chutneys!





Health Benefits Of Coconut And Rice:

Coconut and rice together are used in many South Indian meals. Both the ingredients have their own benefits. Coconut is known to be high in nutrients like proteins, carbs, fibre, magnesium, copper, selenium, iron and many others. It is also known to aid in blood sugar, heart health and contains antioxidants.

Whereas rice, which is widely eaten worldwide, might help lower cholesterol, heart diseases and support the bone, nerves, and muscles. It is also known to be rich in nutrients, fibre, and carbs.

Recipe Of Rice And Coconut Appam:

To make this, you would require one-fourth rice, half a cup of desiccated coconut, one teaspoon sugar, half teaspoon salt and yeast. First, add the desiccated coconut and rice in a bowl, soak them in water for 6 hours. After 6 hours, add salt, yeast and sugar in it, pour the mix in a blender and blend until a puree like consistency is formed. Now, all you need to do is add a ladle of that batter in a pan and cook it till it's light brown. Your rice-coconut appam will be ready in no time!





Try this delicacy today and let us know how you liked it.