Indian Cooking Tips: Now You Can Make Dhaba-Style Egg Tadka At Home; Watch Recipe Video

Dhaba-style egg tadka is a popular dish in Kolkata.

Highlights Egg tadka is a popular dish of Bengali dhabas.

You can make this dhaba-style egg dish at home.

Watch the easy recipe video to make pure dhaba-style egg tadka.

Let's admit; we get the best of foods in the tiny, middling roadside dhabas of our country. These dhabas are everywhere. A traveller's delight, dhabas are even visited specially by people for authentic, traditional flavours of Indian foods. If you had not noticed till now, what makes dhaba food stand out is the tadka that adorns their dishes. Dal taka is an all-time favourite dhaba food. Another dhaba-special dish that is always in demand is egg tadka. If Punjabi dhabas have dal tadka to boast about, egg tadka is Bengali dhabas' pride. Visit any of the middle-of-the-road dhaba in Kolkata and you'll find egg tadka or egg torka in their menu.





Egg tadka is such a delicious dish that it is loved by people across the country. We make eggs on a regular basis in our homes, especially for breakfast. Now you can make this dhaba-style egg curry and enjoy your favourite eggs for lunch or dinner as well.





Eggs are cooked in a thick gravy of boiled green moong dal/tarkar dal and chana dal, made in a paste of onion, tomatoes, garlic and ginger. Of course, your traditional spices are added to make the tadka vibrant and spicy! Sprinkle some kasuri methi and garam masala on top and egg tadka is ready to be devoured with paratha, naan or even rice.

Ananya Banerjee, who is an expert chef in Bengali food, shared this recipe video on her YouTube channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'.





Watch dhaba-style egg tadka recipe video here:



(Also Read: Love Dhaba-Style Dal Tadka? Now Make It At Home With This Easy Recipe)













