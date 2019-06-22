Watch: How To Make Protein-Rich, Dhaba Style Egg Curry At Home

Recipe Video: High-Protein Egg Curry

Highlights Eggs are rich in proteins and goof fats

Egg curry is a common savoury dish

This recipe shows how to make curry in dhaba style

Eggs are a quintessential breakfast food that is consumed every other in many households. For most of the vegetarians or eggetarians who avoid protein-rich meats, eggs are their solace. Egg is a wholesome food that contains a number of nutritional properties for a healthy body. It is an excellent source of proteins that fuels energy in the body. It contains Omega 3 fatty acids, which are good fats and raise the level of good cholesterol to maintain good heart health. Due to their creamy texture and neutral taste, they can be used to prepare an n number of dishes. Even though, they are mostly consumed in the morning as omelettes, French toast, poach etc., eggs may taste equally good as a savoury main meal for lunch or dinner.





(Also Recipe: 11 Best Boiled Eggs Recipes)





Eggs are rich in proteins and good fats







Egg curry is an all-time favourite dish that is rich, lush and tastes just amazing. We often make egg curry at home for a luxury treat or for guests on special occasions. But, if you ever ordered an egg curry at a dhaba, you'll be surprised how different and better in taste it is. In fact, all the meals you get at a roadside dhaba have something that makes them very distinctive. Be it their dal, paneer makahani or butter chicken, they all just blow our mind away.



Here, we show you how to make dhaba style egg curry that will take your family by surprise with its newness and exceptional taste. This recipe is shared Youtuber Alpa Modi on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa.' This egg curry is made in a dense tomato curry with a dash of kasuri methi. Serve this delectable meal with naan, roti and parantha and enjoy a nutritious, yummy meal.





High-Protein, Dhaba Style Egg Curry Recipe -

(Also Read: Egg Masala Curry Recipe)













