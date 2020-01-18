Indian Cooking Tips: This Easy Curd And Paneer Snack Is Sure To Impress Your Guests

Highlights The kurkuri dahi kebab is crispy and luscious at the same time.

It is made with hung curd and cottage cheese (paneer).

Refer the recipe given here to make this yummy snack at home.

Gone are the days when a plate of samosa or dhokla would be enough to entertain the guests. The art of hosting has gone to the next level now with people experimenting with different and unique dishes to impress their guests. If you too love to have people over at your place and also cook for them, this article is for you. Here, we will introduce you to a great snack made with curd (dahi) and cottage cheese (paneer). The kurkuri dahi kebab is just what you need to much on; it's crispy on the outside and luscious on the inside.





Curd is a great source of probiotics that may help in keeping gut healthy and digestive system running smoothly. It is a healthy food that you should consume regularly. Another ingredient of the dish - paneer - also brings its healthfulness into it. Paneer is rich in proteins, calcium and many other nutrients that are important for us. Since, both dahi and paneer are good to eat as it is, in their raw form, cooking the snack with them will hardly take any time. This kurkuri dahi kebab creates a great balance between taste and health.





The creamy consistency is attained by hanging the curd in a muslin cloth





This spicy, tangy and utterly yummy kebab is made with hung curd, paneer and a whole lot of spices Milk powder adds creaminess to it, corn flour binds everything together, and bread crumbs give the snack its crunchiness. It is a quick and easy snack you can prepare for birthdays, dinner parties, kitty parties or any special occasion. It will go perfectly with your evening cup of hot tea. Kids will also love this succulent dish served with tomato sauce or mint chutney. You can also add cheese in the kebab mix for some punch of cheesiness.





Here is a detailed recipe with step-by-step instructions to make crispy - kurkuri dahi kebab at home. Do try this recipe at home and let us know how you like it in the comments section below. If you know of any such appetising dahi or paneer snack recipes, don't forget to share with us. Happy snacking!









