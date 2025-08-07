UK Chef Jake Dryan is currently on a mission to cook Indian delicacies with his personal touch. The ardent Indian food lover can be seen attempting the country's most loved dishes. His latest indulgence? Thepla, the Gujarati delight known to go well with a range of side dishes and the ability to be stored and carried during travel. Interestingly, Jake adds a unique twist to the authentic recipe of thepla. Alongside the common ingredients like whole wheat flour, chickpea flour (besan), and fenugreek leaves (methi), along with spices, he picks a bowl of khichdi. The chef says, "Thepla made with leftover Khichdi." He mixes the khichdi with chapati flour, chilli powder, turmeric powder, sesame seeds, ajwain seeds, yoghurt, chopped green chilli, chopped green onions, and kneads the dough perfectly with the addition of oil into it.





Also Read: UK Chef Makes 'Aloo Gobi Pizza,' Indian Foodies Have A Lot To Say





Afterwards, he rolls the dough into thin flatbreads, while mentioning, "I'm out of practice." His key takeaway in the recipe - "The dough is more wet, so it's harder." Jake Dryan then cooks the thepla on a hot griddle (tawa) until both sides are cooked and slightly browned. He plates the delectable dish alongside kheera (cucumber) raita and mango pickle. His expressions upon savouring the theplas indicate they were mouth-watering. Take a look at his recipe here:

Here's how foodies reacted in the comments section:





A user said, "You are more Gujarati than us."





Another added, "You are more Indian than most Indians, lol, I love it!!!!! Amazing food, please keep sharing!"





Someone hilariously mentioned, "Leftover khichdi thepla. You have officially started thinking like an Indian Mom."





Echoing the same sentiment, a foodie said, "You are OG housewife also, Bro....preparing a new recipe with leftover food skill is acquired, you have passed this test with distinction."





"You must have been Desi in your last lifetime. Nailed it," read a comment.





When a user asked, "Wow!! Thanks for sharing. Never knew leftover khichdi could be turned into thepla. Where did you learn this recipe?" The chef replied, "I wanted something to use my leftover Khichdi for, I was thinking a paratha, but then I just looked if anyone had made a khichdi thepla before, and some people have! Recipe, I just winged it."





A person even mentioned, "We'll need the khichdi recipe tooooo."





What did you think of this viral recipe? Let us know in the comments below.





Also Read: UK-Based Chef Makes Healthier Version Of Classic Sindhi Recipe. Internet Calls It 'Tempting'