Indian Snack Recipe: How To Make Delish Bread Uttapam At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

A loaf of bread can make life so much easier, wouldn't you agree? Want to make your breakfast more wholesome? Throw in a slice of bread. Don't know what to have for snacks? Bring breads to your rescue. Got leftover curry? Lap it up with a handful of bread slices. To cut the long-story short, breads are incredibly versatile. If you have guests coming over and you want to treat them with something yummy and homemade, we have an ideal recipe for you. This bread uttappam recipe by famous food blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain is a quirky take on the sensational south Indian snack uttapam.





The recipe posted on the YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' is ideal for those 4pm cravings. You can also prepare it for a lazy Sunday brunch. The ingredients used in the recipe can be easily found in local grocery stores near you. You would need white bread, sooji, maida, yogurt, cumin seeds, bell peppers, tomato, green chilli, and cilantro.





The bread recipe is an ideal way to make your children eat some healthy veggies, without being too fussy about it. The snack recipe is so wholesome that you can tuck into it stand-alone. You can also pair it with piping hot sambhar or delectable coconut chutney.



Here's the recipe video of bread uttapam. Let us know how you liked preparing the fusion dish.
















