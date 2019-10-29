Healthy Office Snack: A Nutritious And Filling Broccoli Chaat Recipe For Your 4PM Cravings

A chaat recipe that will help induce a feeling of satiety and keep your energy levels up.

Office work hours can turn out to be quite taxing, both mentally and physically. While the initial morning hours may be all pumped up, it is the post lunch period when the lethargy and boredom sets in. In order to make ourselves feel better, we often resort to comfort foods like samosas and bread pakodas, which are ideally tea-time or 4pm snacks. Such greasy foods may make you feel better momentarily, but they have a tendency to further push your energy levels down due to their high calorific and oil content. Hence, to tread through the leftover day in an efficient manner, it is important to snack on nutritious foods that not just satiate your mid-meal hunger but also fuel your body with energy. One such snack is broccoli chaat. You can easily prepare this healthy vegetable chaat at home during rushed morning hours as it requires less preparation time with minimum cutting and chopping.





Here's the recipe video of broccoli chaat from NDTV Food's YouTube channel that is sure to be an ideal snack for your 4pm cravings. Made using cooked masoor dal, rajma, boiled potatoes, onions, bean sprouts and broccoli florets, this chaat recipe is quite high in protein content, which would further help induce a feeling of satiety and keep your energy levels up. The addition of Tabasco sauce along with balsamic vinegar and honey imparts a slight sweet and sour flavour to the chaat; further making it wholesome and flavoursome in one go.

Watch: Broccoli Chaat Recipe Video













