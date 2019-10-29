SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Healthy Office Snack: A Nutritious And Filling Broccoli Chaat Recipe For Your 4PM Cravings

Healthy Office Snack: A Nutritious And Filling Broccoli Chaat Recipe For Your 4PM Cravings

Made using cooked masoor dal, rajma, boiled potatoes, onions, bean sprouts and broccoli florets, this chaat recipe is quite high in protein content.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: October 29, 2019 13:53 IST

Reddit
Healthy Office Snack: A Nutritious And Filling Broccoli Chaat Recipe For Your 4PM Cravings

A chaat recipe that will help induce a feeling of satiety and keep your energy levels up.

Highlights
  • This chaat will keep your energy levels up during office hours
  • You can easily prepare this healthy vegetable chaat at home
  • It requires less preparation time with minimum cutting and chopping

Office work hours can turn out to be quite taxing, both mentally and physically. While the initial morning hours may be all pumped up, it is the post lunch period when the lethargy and boredom sets in. In order to make ourselves feel better, we often resort to comfort foods like samosas and bread pakodas, which are ideally tea-time or 4pm snacks. Such greasy foods may make you feel better momentarily, but they have a tendency to further push your energy levels down due to their high calorific and oil content. Hence, to tread through the leftover day in an efficient manner, it is important to snack on nutritious foods that not just satiate your mid-meal hunger but also fuel your body with energy. One such snack is broccoli chaat. You can easily prepare this healthy vegetable chaat at home during rushed morning hours as it requires less preparation time with minimum cutting and chopping.

(Also Read: 6 Amazing Benefits Of Broccoli You Must Know)

4d8pl6cgThis broccoli chaat recipe requires less preparation time with minimum cutting and chopping.
Photo Credit: iStock

Here's the recipe video of broccoli chaat from NDTV Food's YouTube channel that is sure to be an ideal snack for your 4pm cravings. Made using cooked masoor dal, rajma, boiled potatoes, onions, bean sprouts and broccoli florets, this chaat recipe is quite high in protein content, which would further help induce a feeling of satiety and keep your energy levels up. The addition of Tabasco sauce along with balsamic vinegar and honey imparts a slight sweet and sour flavour to the chaat; further making it wholesome and flavoursome in one go.

Watch: Broccoli Chaat Recipe Video





Happy Cooking!

Comments

About Deeksha SarinAn eccentric foodie and a die-hard falooda lover, Deeksha loves riding scooty in search of good street food! A piping hot cup of adrak wali chai can make her day bright and shiny!

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Chaat RecipeHealthy ChaatsBroccoliBroccoli Chaat
Watch: Got Left-Over Breads? Make These Delicious Bread Barfi Out Of Them
Watch: Got Left-Over Breads? Make These Delicious Bread Barfi Out Of Them
Watch: Prepare This Grilled Spicy Corn Chaat For Your Next Evening Binge
Watch: Prepare This Grilled Spicy Corn Chaat For Your Next Evening Binge

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2019 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 