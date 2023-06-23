Love Thai cuisine? We all do. We never miss a chance to sample delicious Thai curry or salad in a restaurant or a gathering. But imagine the delightful aroma of sizzling Thai chicken wafting through your own kitchen and transporting you to the bustling streets of Thailand. Won't you love it? Now you can make Thai chicken easily at home with a super easy recipe. This is a remarkable dish bursting with flavours and gets ready to grace your table in just 10 minutes. Yes, you read that right! Indulge in the heavenly Thai flavours right in the comfort of your home.





Chicken, of all meats, is an immensely popular base of dishes across global cuisine. There are so many dishes you can create with tender and succulent chicken, be it in the form of appetisers or curries. In Thai cuisine, chicken is often cooked in a dry or semi-dry state to pair with rice. This Thai chicken too will make for a wholesome meal when combined with the rice of your choice. You can pick plain rice, jasmine rice or sticky rice, the choice is yours.

The best part about this delight is that it is so easy to make that even a beginner in the kitchen can make it with ease. This 10-minute Thai chicken recipe was shared on the Instagram handle 'fastcurries'. Let's see how to make it.







How To Make Thai Chicken I 10-Min Thai Chicken Recipe:

Let's start with the star of the show - the succulent chicken. Chop the chicken into bite-sized pieces, around one-fourth to half-inch cubes, ensuring each morsel is primed to absorb the vibrant flavours that lie ahead. Now move on to the Thai speciality of spring onions. Rinse and chop them into approximately 2 to 3 inches in length. Remember to discard the edges, reserving only the most tender and flavourful parts. And what's a Thai dish without the magic of garlic? Crush the spice in mortar and pestle, mincing it into a fine paste.





Now, it's time to fire up the stove and cook in a deep wok. Heat a generous amount of your preferred oil, allowing it to coat the wok. As the oil heats, add the minced garlic and fresh ground chilli paste. The stage is set for our chicken to take its place. As it cooks, the chicken tenderises and absorbs the spices. Now add Thai-special oyster sauce, soy sauce, and a touch of brown sugar. Stir them ensuring every chicken piece is coated well. As the sauces bubble, add green onions. Once the chicken is cooked, turn off the heat and enjoy your creation.





In just 10 minutes, you would be able to enjoy the best of restaurant-style Thai flavours at home.