There is no sincerer love than the love of food". Yes it is rightly said. Food has the power to not only nourish one's soul but also bring people together. And if you are a food connoisseur, you know what gourmet food is and how it always leaves us spellbound with its extraordinary taste and texture. So, we recently visited the 'stay woke' cafe located in Gurugram. Enchanting ambience amplified with huge glass doors, wooden framing and neutral hues, this cafe is surely one-of-a-kind.

The food menu, helmed by Chef Siddharth, is a fantastic blend of global food with a desi twist. While in the bar menu, this cafe offers a range of homemade beverages crafted with finesse. So, the first thing we ordered at the mocktail bar was their signature drink - 'Kombucha'. It was refreshing and super delicious. Along with kombucha, we ordered hazelnut coffee which was so frothy, creamy and foamy with the perfect hazelnut flavour.

After drinks, we had mushroom flatbread. Crispy from outside and oozing with cheese, this dish is definitely a treat for mushroom lovers! If you are a fan of grilled chicken, we suggest you go for chicken souvlaki, the combination of grilled chicken with the goodness of spices along with delicious dips can never go wrong. Roasted, creamy and indulgent, this recipe is definitely a must-try! Just when we thought we couldn't eat more and that's where heavenly chocolate brownie with vanilla ice-cream arrives on our table.

Cafe Stay Woke has something for everyone and that includes some amazing vegan and gluten free recipes as well. Their breakfast menu comprises some of the healthiest recipes like mushroom toast, avocado toast and some of the fusion recipes such as avocado appam, cheese chilla and much more. The menu also has an amazing and quirky line-up of burgers, sandwiches, pizza and many more.





So the next time you are around Gurugram, try ditching the usual crowd pullers and check out The Stay Woke cafe for a calm ambiance. With their lovely and sumptuous spread of food and a glass of refreshing tea, you might just find your go-to place.





Where: Stay Woke Cafe Worldmark, Sector-65 Gurugram





Price: 1200 for two (approx)





Timings: 11am to 11pm















