Interesting Ways To Eat Mango This Summer

You all must be enjoying this succulent fruit in all shapes and forms
List of incredible mango dishes with a twist to tingle your taste buds
Yesterday, I bought my first mangoes of the season and wolfed them down in just one sitting. I am sure you all would agree if I say that there is no other fruit that can beat the taste and fragrance of mangoes. Since the season of mangoes has finally arrived, I am sure you all must be enjoying this succulent fruit in all shapes and forms like smoothies, juices, pies, tarts etc. However, things can get real crazy when our beloved summer fruit is paired with some quirky savoury flavours. So, put on the chef's hat and try some interesting fusion and traditional as well as some internationally popular exotic mango recipes from around the world. Here are 4 incredible mango dishes with a twist to tingle your taste buds:
1. Mango Salsa
If you like to have a quick and easy accompanier with your chips or nachos, then mango salsa is surely the best choice. And the best part is that it just takes 10 minutes to make this. All you need to have is 2 peeled mangoes, finely chopped cucumber and sweet onions, 1 tablespoon of lime juice, 2 tablespoons of orange juice, salt and pepper as per your taste. You may also add black olives and chopped cilantro leaves to give an extra twist to your mango salsa.
This dish is for all the health and fitness enthusiasts. Chia seeds are known to have many health benefits as they are rich in fibre and energy, which makes them the new superfood. When chia seeds are mixed with mango and dry fruits, it gives you a perfect meal which is light yet filling. It just takes 5 minutes to prepare this healthy dish. Take a jar and pour 1 cup of milk in it. Add chia seeds and maple syrup to it. Let it refrigerate overnight. Next morning, add some fresh chopped mangoes and that's it, your mango chia pudding is ready to be savoured!
Summers are here and the mercury level is rising higher day-by-day with no sign of respite. Meaning, it's time for a cool, refreshing summer drink. This season try something quirky yet traditional like mango iced tea. You just need to have a few black or green tea bags, 2 cups of water, 1 mango, sugar and some ice cubes. To make this refreshing drink, it will not take more than 15-20 minutes. Start with chopping mango into small pieces and blend them with water. Add sugar as per your taste and then simmer it for a minute to have the perfect mixture. Now, brew your black/green tea separately. Allow the tea and mixture to cool down. Add some ice cubes, mix them together and serve.
Mango avocado toast is an easy-peasy dish to do away with your hunger pangs in the middle of the night. Since it takes very less time to prepare this dish, you can literally come back to your room with a plate full of mango avocado toasts within 5 minutes. Just mash the avocado on a toast brushed with olive oil and put some small mango slices on the top. Pour some lemon juice and sprinkle some oregano and chilli flakes for extra topping.