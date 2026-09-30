There was a time when someone drinking hot black coffee was seen as stern, serious, and disciplined, and someone else slurping a milky cold coffee was seen as rather childish. Perhaps this belief still exists, as seen in a TikTok post that went viral, wherein a recruiter advised young people to stop coming to interviews with a glass of cold coffee in their hand. "It looks a little too casual to me," the recruiter, who deals with Fortune 500 super-buttoned-up corporations, said.





The post led to its natural course: a full-blown social media debate, with all sides and viewpoints weighing in on a glass of cold coffee.





Bree Phillips, CEO of Phantos AI, wrote on LinkedIn, "If she's got an iced coffee in hand, she's already regulated, already decided today's a good day, and already ready to sit down and talk. That ain't a red flag, she's neon green."

Perhaps, the case is less about cold coffee and more about its perception. Gen Z sees it differently, not casually at all.





"Cold coffees are better than cold replies and cold mails," quips Sushrut Srivastava, 25, Conceptualiser at Radio Mirchi.

Gen Z Takes Their Coffee Seriously

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Gen Z has taken cold coffee from a beverage and turned it into a lifestyle accessory.





With the wide variety of cold coffee options featuring different kinds of milk, syrups, brews and glasses, a glass of cold coffee carries more meaning than just a milk beverage.





Bushra Khan, 22, a college student, notes, "Nowadays, I've seen Gen Z being so serious about their coffee that they sometimes criticise people who say they love coffee but are drinking milky coffees. For them, real coffee is coffee made from fresh beans."





Brands are seeing the demand clearly and expanding to meet the growing market of cold coffee-loving Gen Z consumers, be it Starbucks, Nestle, Bru or Sleepy Owl.





While matcha has also found a place among young Indian consumers, cold coffee still reigns as a go-to beverage for many.

Cold Coffee Through A Gen Z Lens

NDTV reached out to some Gen Z, and they had all the answers for why cold coffee is in their hearts and on their Instagram Stories.

Coffee Is Insta-Worthy

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Sarah, 20, a college student, loves her coffee. "It's something that's easy to have while doing almost anything, be it studying, shopping or walking."





She adds, "Also, it can be because of that 'aesthetic' factor that makes it perfect for an Instagram Story or post."





Aesthetics is undoubtedly one of the pivotal factors for Gen Z's attraction towards coffee.





Reshma Bhosale, Pastry Chef, The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, notes, "There is a strong element of discovery. A younger guest may come in for a coffee, but the experience does not necessarily end with the beverage-they are equally interested in what they can pair it with, photograph, share or try next."

Cafe-Hopping Culture

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"The cafe has become a space for socialising and self-expression, and coffee sits at the centre of that experience," Bhosale adds.





"The cafe-hopping culture is a new trend," agrees Bushra Khan. "Plus, with new coffee shops opening all the time, people get a chance to try new coffee every day."

Survival Beverage







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25-year-old Sushrut Srivastava says, "Gen Z is mostly nocturnal" and needs coffee for survival. "So if your sleep cycle is off, you would crave coffee to survive the day."

'A 100 Recipes'

Zaheen, a student, says coffee gives her a "will to live".





Comparing it to sodas, the 22-year-old says coffee is definitely more customisable. "It's so versatile I can never get bored of coffee. I like making it for myself, and there are so many ways I can make it. I can create hundreds of recipes from coffee."

Coffee As A Hobby

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Gen Z has elevated cold coffee from a quick drink to a hobby. "There's a new obsession nowadays where people are actually adopting coffee-making as a hobby. There's an obsession with getting all sorts of coffee equipment and brewing at home, while also learning more about coffee from different sources," notes Bushra Khan.

Instant Delivery Platforms

The rise of quick-commerce delivery apps such as Zepto Cafe, Flipkart Minutes and Swish has also led to easier access to beverages like cold brews and Vietnamese lattes, whether you are in college or at work.





Cold coffee is clearly one of the most popular beverages among Gen Z. While some may make their own brew at home every day, others may be slurping away simply to be part of the cold coffee craze.





Reflecting on this shift, the Mumbai pastry chef notes, "Gen Z has not simply made coffee more popular; they have helped make coffee culture more diverse, personalised and experience-led."