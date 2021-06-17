International Picnic Day 2021: Do you remember those school picnics when your lunch boxes would be filled with delicious delights, and you carried a bag full of chocolates and chips? Getting off the school bus and happily running into the garden to have a picnic with your friends are the days that have gone by- but the excitement remains the same. If you are also reminiscing about the old days, then why not celebrate a small picnic with your loved ones this International Picnic Day 2021! And when one mentions picnic, we know that sandwiches are the best choice to pack in your lunches or baskets.





Now, if you are planning to go to a small picnic with your friends, we have you covered for what to make for the picnic. Since sandwiches are a popular choice and easy to make and carry - we bring you 5 types of sandwiches to make on your next picnic and enjoy!





International Picnic Day 2021: Here Are 5 Sandwiches That You Can Make:





1. Dahi Sandwich





This sandwich is full of vegetables, and with the goodness of yoghurt, it will be perfect for summers. To make this sandwich, you would need half a cup of dahi, a few pieces of your favourite vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber, capsicum, onion or anything of your choice. Mix these in the dahi and add salt and pepper according to your taste. Put this mixture in your bread and bake it on your tawa till golden brown.

This sandwich is full of vegetables

2. Street-Style Sandwich





There is something so good about a simple street style sandwich, you don't have to do much, and it will easily be ready in no time. For this, you would need slices of tomato, onion, cucumber, and cheese. Firstly butter up one of your breads and arrange the vegetables. Add salt and pepper according to taste. Then n another side of your bread, put some chutney and cover your sandwich. You can choose to cook it on tawa or have it plain. Take a look at the recipe here.

A delicious street sandwich





3. Vegetable Sub





This sandwich is definitely going to up your game. To make this take vegetables of your choice like onions, capsicum, mushroom, broccoli or any other. Cook these in a pan and add spices according to your taste. You can choose to add cheese as well in the vegetables. On a tawa, bake your sub and put the vegetables on it. From the top, you can choose to add any sauces that you like.

Protein rich sandwich ideas

4. Masala Pav Sandwich





If you are a fan of spices and love masaledar food, this sandwich will surely become your favourite. To make this sandwich, you would need to bake your sandwich on a tawa with lots of butter and add spices to it like red chilli powder, pepper and salt according to your taste. When your pav is ready, add a tikki, a slice of tomato and onion and pack it in your lunch. See the recipe here.





5. Corn and cheese sandwich





Corn and cheese is a classic combination; one can hardly ever go wrong with this one. To make this, you would need boiled corn and cheese. You can use any cheese of your liking. Mix these two and grill the sandwich. Your corn and cheese sandwich will be ready in no time.

Corn and cheese is a classic combination

Make these sandwiches for your next picnic, and let us know how you liked it! Happy International Picnic Day 2021!



