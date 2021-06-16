We love going out for picnics and day outs. Don't we? Picnic is one popular activity across the globe that brings friends and families together to spend some quality time with each other. Considering the fame, International Picnic Day is celebrated on June 18, annually. This year, going out for picnics might not be a feasible idea; but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate it at all. All you need to do is, spread a mat in the middle of your living room, switch on some good music and enjoy the day with some games and foods.





The very thought of picnic reminds us of all the fuss-free and quick foods. Take wraps and rolls for instance. They are one of the easiest on-the-go grubs to whip up ever and the best part is that you can create a roll using only a handful of ingredients. The dish is so versatile that it can be turned into both an elaborate feast and a super simple easy meal - as per your choice.





From tandoori tikka rolls in India to delicious seaweed-wrapped sushi in Japan and delectably juicy chicken shawarmas in the Middle East, each country has its own style of making the yummy wrap or roll.





All this talk of the different kinds of rolls is bound to have made your tummy grumble. Without further ado, take a look at these yummy recipes that can be whipped up in 30 minutes:

International Picnic Day: 5 Rolls And Wraps That Can Be Made Under 30 Minutes:

1) Paneer And Salsa Tortilla Wrap

Crispy tortilla stuffed with creamy paneer and spicy salsa complemented by tangy delicious sour cream. This wrap is bound to make your mouth water and it can be ready to roll in less than 30 minutes.





2) Falafel And Pita Bread





Falafels are delicious deep-fried pakoras that originated in the Middle East, these are crispy and delicious made from chickpeas and with a hint of fresh mint. Roll these in some soft pita bread with tangy tahini sauce and sour cream and you have a delish meal ready to go.





3) Do-it-yourself Tacos





Tacos are a delicious Mexican snack made with crispy or soft taco shells made from maize flour. This recipe combines yummy kidney beans with soft and crumbly cottage cheese, crispy veggies all mixed together with the zesty tang of lemon juice. One lip-smacking roll indeed.





4) Hummus And Avocado Roll





Hummus is a creamy and rich Middle Easter dip made by mashing chickpeas and mixing it with roasted sesame tahini sauce, lemon juice, and olive oil. This wrap puts together yummy hummus with soft and delicious avocado all rolled up into a wheat flour roti.





5) Paneer Kathi Roll





Kathi rolls are a popular street food dish that originated in North India. This recipe is a mix of spicy juicy paneer cubes baked in a tandoor and placed in a bed of tangy lemony onions and crispy capsicum with a delicious and refreshing mint chutney all wrapped into a soft rumali roti.





Try these rolls and wraps at home and make the most of the International Picnic Day, while staying at home. And do not forget to tell us in the comments which of these lip-smacking and quick rolls you enjoyed the most.