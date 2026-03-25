Are you a waffle fan? If the answer is yes, March 25 is a date you may want to mark on your calendar. It's International Waffle Day - a celebration for waffle lovers everywhere. In Delhi, the craze for waffles has only grown over the years. What began as a trend, especially around college hotspots where students often made spontaneous "waffle plans" after class, has now settled comfortably into the city's food culture. Today, waffles are no longer a fad but a beloved treat enjoyed across Delhi-NCR.

What Makes Any Waffle 'A Good Waffle'

The hallmark of a great waffle is a crisp exterior and a light, airy interior. Soft and soggy waffles lose the spark and essence of the dish, which relies not just on the right flavours but, more importantly, on the right texture. A perfectly made waffle tastes just right even when paired simply with honey and whipped cream.

Here Are 8 of the Best Places to Try Waffles in Delhi-NCR:

1. The Belgian Waffle Co







For indulgent, high-quality waffles that will have you coming back for more, head to The Belgian Waffle Co. From ice cream waffle sandwiches to waffle cakes, these are perfect for foodies with a sweet tooth. A delicious blue waffle on the menu is Kiki and Oreo Cream, while a popular pick is their Triple Chocolate waffle. If you want to explore a range of flavours at once, try their mini waffle box of four. They also introduced the trendy Choco-Kunafa Waff-Wich for all pistachio-chocolate-kunafa lovers.





Where: Multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

2. Waffle O Fries

Baani Square in Gurugram is the ultimate foodie spot, and while you are here, head to Waffle O Fries and get ready to be impressed. The waffles are loved for their fresh quality and generous portions. Some must-try options include Almond Brownie Waffle, Vanilla Bubble Waffle, Strawberry Bubble Waffle, and Triple Chocolate Waffle Tree.





Where: Ground Floor, Baani Square, G-57, Pocket C, Mayfield Garden, Sector 50, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

3. Wafflicks







If you enjoy waffles in formats beyond the usual - from bubble waffles to waffle sticks - try Wafflicks. Some fun and delicious flavours include Brownie Nutella Stick Waffle, 3 Idiots Stick Waffle, and Do Dost Waffle. Although small in scale, patrons love the spot for its hygienic preparations, affordable prices and great taste.





Where: Lawrence Road (Keshav Puram), Kamla Nagar, Prashant Vihar (Rohini), and Rani Bagh

4. Ricos

This is a personal favourite, especially if you are looking for an indulgent plate of waffles at an affordable price. Popular among Delhi University students, the Waffle Sundae at Ricos is a must-try. It features a crisp-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside waffle topped with three generous scoops of strawberry, vanilla and chocolate ice cream. If you are here for a meal, make sure to keep some extra room for this wholesome dessert.





Where: Kamla Nagar and Hudson Lane

5. Farzi Cafe

Photo Credit: Author

There is no dearth of chocolate waffles in Delhi-NCR, but what if you want something savoury? Farzi Cafe, as the name suggests, is ready for all unusual cravings that end up making perfect sense. Their Chicken & Waffle comes with a generous serving of masala karaage chicken on a corn waffle, drizzled with fermented hot honey sauce. Absolutely indulgent.





Where: Ground Floor, Cyber Hub, 7-8, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

6. Wafflesome

Spread across multiple locations in the city, Wafflesome is dedicated to serving a range of delicious waffles at reasonable prices, satisfying your cravings without burning a hole in your pocket. They have a waffle for every preference: Biscoff, Nutella, blueberry, dark chocolate, apple cinnamon and more. Perhaps a hot, fresh waffle is waiting for you right now.





Where: GK 1, Punjabi Bagh, CP, Model Town

7. The Waffle Co







Here is another popular waffle spot in Delhi that most waffle lovers may have already explored. You can feast on yummy waffles, pair them with fries, shakes, and pancakes. Be it brunch or evening cravings, a visit to The Waffle Co, or even a simple online delivery, is sure to make your day delicious.





Where: Multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

8. The Chocolate Room

This dessert cafe in Noida is much loved for its sweet and savoury offerings. If you are planning to visit, do try their delicious range of waffles, from the classic Honey Dew to Banana and Caramel, and even the nutty Peanut Butter Waffle.





Where: Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 142, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201304