International Yoga Day 2019: Shilpa Shetty's Mango Pear Smoothie Bowl Recipe Is Perfect Pre-Yoga Breakfast (Watch Video)

International Yoga Day 2019: Shilpa Shetty shows how to eat like a yogini

International Yoga Day 2019 is being celebrated all across the country, as well as by yoga enthusiasts around the world. The theme for International Day of Yoga 2019, as decided by the United Nations is "Yoga For Climate Action". This is the fifth annual celebration of International Day for Yoga and the celebration was first celebrated in June 2015, after the UN recognised its universal and widespread appeal among fitness enthusiasts around the world. The practice is an ancient one that originated in India and the purpose of which is to align the mind and the spirit with the physical body in a more effective way by following a series of mindful breathing and stretching exercises as well as meditation. A number of Indian celebrities today posted about their appreciation for this ancient practice that has penetrated far-off corners of the world.





Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is a yogini (a female yoga practitioner) and an influencer also conducted a yoga session at Gateway of India in Mumbai on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2019. Shetty has been encouraging her fans and followers to start practicing yoga for quite some time now. She has also always been advocating a healthy lifestyle and diet through her social media pages. The former actor and model has authored cookbooks with healthy recipes and also has a YouTube channel where she regularly posts recipes of sweet and savoury dishes with healthier alternatives to sugar and oil.

One such recipe that she posted recently caught our attention, not just because it was seasonal and looked simply delicious, but also because it appears to be incredibly easy to make! Shilpa Shetty's mango pear smoothie bowl recipe comes just in time for Yoga Day. All the ingredients in this recipe are all-natural and dairy-free, as well as full of nutritious goodness. The smoothie bowl looks like an ideal breakfast meal or post-yoga session meal for every yogi/yogini out there. It contains mangoes and pears, oats soaked in almond milk, soaked chia seeds, toasted coconut flakes, flaxseed powder and maple syrup for sweetening.





Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Mango Pear Smoothie Bowl Recipe for the perfect pre-yoga meal:

The chia, flaxseeds, mangoes and pears make the recipe incredibly rich in fibre. The seeds are rich in protein as well and the fruits supply good amounts of essential vitamins as well as energising natural sugars. Most of all, you get all this in a mere 300 calories! Make this mango pear smoothie bowl this yoga day for a great yoga session.





Happy International Yoga Day 2019!