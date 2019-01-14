Watch: Shilpa Shetty Reveals How She Burns Off Calories From Sweets!

Highlights Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Sunday binge videos are wildly popular

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a huge fitness icon for her fans around the world. The diva, who also judges the TV reality show 'Super Dancer,' has a cooking channel and two healthy food cookbooks to her credit. She regularly posts inspirational workout and fitness posts and videos, as well as diet tips, giving us all a peak into how exactly she keeps slim and trim. In 2018, Shilpa Shetty earned a place among '30 Top Health and Fitness Influencers in India' by a leading fitness platform. However, Shilpa also encourages people to indulge themselves in moderation and live their best life. Her Sunday binge videos are a huge hit among her fans.





Every Sunday, Shilpa Shetty posts a video of herself bingeing in sinful sweets and treats from around the world. This past weekend being a festive one, Shilpa Shetty indulged in her favourite Indian sweets, including motichoor ladoo, gujia, balushahi and coconut barfi. Shilpa captioned her video by saying, "Read this today... Life is uncertain... First eat dessert (on Sundays only though) With those words of encouragement (not that I need any) I'm Living it up... My favourite Indian desserts on the menu #gujjiya #coconutbarfi #balushahi #motichoor laddoos are my fav, especially when they are fresh and crumble when u bite into them... Eat and enjoy your favourite food/dessert on Sundays... Workout and stay fit... my Mantra and it works brilliantly."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's festive Sunday binge during Lohri 2019:

However, Shilpa Shetty like the mindful hedonist that she is, followed up the yummy indulgence by revealing how much she will have to exercise to burn all the calories from the ladoos. "20 Suryanamskars, 20 burpees, 30 minutes of cardio... I'll be sorted," she said, adding, "Live it up!" Well now you know just how much extra time it takes to burn off calories that you consume with one tiny sweet! This must be inspiration enough for any of you out there, who are trying to get fit in the New Year. Shetty had recently revealed that her 'Sunday Binge' videos were a huge hit on Instagram and that they had garnered 100 million views over the course of 2018.







