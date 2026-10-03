Street food stalls across India are known for turning simple ingredients into popular snacks, from spicy chaats to crunchy, flavourful combinations. Chips chaat is one such snack that turns a simple packet of chips into a flavour-packed treat.





A roadside chips chaat vendor has caught the internet's attention after a video showing the snack being prepared and sold for Rs 100 per serving. The post also prompted interest in the business potential of the simple street food item.





Based on an estimate of 40 servings sold per day at Rs 100 each, the stall could generate Rs 4,000 in daily sales. If the same sales continued for 30 days, the monthly revenue would reach Rs 1.2 lakh. Over a year, the figure could amount to Rs 14.4 lakh. The post's caption reads, “Ek saal me to aahi jana chahiye defender na?”

However, these figures represent estimated sales, not total earnings. The calculation does not account for ingredient costs, packaging, rent, labour or other expenses.





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With its combination of crunchy chips, chopped vegetables, spicy masala and tangy lemon juice, the dish offers a quick and colourful twist on a snack.





Chips chaat combines crunchy chips with fresh vegetables, spices and tangy flavours. The recipe is also easy to recreate at home with everyday ingredients.





The video also sparked a discussion about the snack's business potential, with some expressing interest in starting their own ventures. One user commented, “Can you give me advice for making this. I wana open my shop." Others focused on the difference between sales and profit.





Another pointed out, “Bhai this is sale this is not your profit,” while the third one estimated, “Daily ke 800 - 900 ka profit toh ho hee jata hoga.”





A user raised a question about operating costs, asking, “What about expenses for the material?” The reactions highlighted both the appeal of the street food business and questions about the costs involved in running it.





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