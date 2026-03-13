Sports tourism is steadily growing across the world, and in India, nothing fuels that excitement quite like the Indian Premier League (IPL). For many fans, the tournament has become a reason to travel, explore new cities, and indulge in local food along the way. From the vibrant atmosphere of Eden Gardens in Kolkata to the energetic crowds at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, every stadium offers a different vibe. But what makes the experience even more memorable is the food. If you are planning to travel for the games, here's what to eat in each host city while cheering for your favourite team.

Here's What To Eat In Each IPL 2026 Host City

1. Bengaluru

Bengaluru is one of the most exciting cities to watch cricket in. The crowd at Chinnaswamy Stadium is always ready to celebrate a big six. But before you head into the stadium, start your day with a classic Benne dosa at any Darshini or The Rameshwaram Cafe. Pair it with soft idlis and a strong glass of South Indian filter coffee. If you are exploring the city later in the day, Bengaluru's famous Donne biryani is another must-try dish that locals swear by. For beer lovers, there couldn't be a better opportunity to check out a sprawling brewery.

Stadium: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Matches: March 28 and April 5

2. Mumbai

Photo: Pexels

Watching a match in Mumbai is always special. Located near the sea, Wankhede Stadium has witnessed some of the most memorable moments in cricket history. But the real pre-match ritual in Mumbai is street food hopping, especially for the most iconic snack: vada pav. Foodies must also grab plates of pav bhaji, bhel puri, and sev puri before heading into the stadium. For an after-match dinner, nothing would satiate you like a traditional Maharashtrian thali with varan bhat, sol kadhi, puran poli, and more.

Stadium: Wankhede Stadium

Matches: March 29 and April 12

3. Guwahati

A refreshing change in the IPL trail, Guwahati offers visitors a chance to explore the unique and comforting flavours of Assamese cuisine. A traditional Assamese thali is the best way to experience local food. It often includes dishes like khar, an alkaline starter with a bitter flavour, and tenga, a light fish curry that is perfect for warm weather. Local snacks such as pitha are also worth trying.

Stadium: Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Matches: March 30, April 7 and April 10

4. Chandigarh

Photo: Pexels

Chandigarh is a paradise for anyone who loves hearty North Indian food. When the cricket excitement settles, Punjabi cuisine takes the spotlight. Naturally, classic dishes like butter chicken and creamy dal makhani dominate menus. Pair them with fresh butter naan or laccha paratha, and finish the meal with a tall glass of sweet lassi. You can visit restaurants like Swagath and Dastaan or the very famous Pal Dhaba.

Stadium: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

Matches: March 31 and April 11

5. Lucknow

Lucknow is famous for its rich Awadhi culinary heritage, and food lovers often visit the city just to experience its legendary kebabs. The most famous dish here is the galouti kebab, especially at Tunday Kababi, known for its incredibly soft texture. These kebabs are often served with ultra-thin parathas. Other must-try dishes include Awadhi biryani, nihari, and sheermal. With options like khasta kachori and kulfi, vegetarians aren't left behind either.

Stadium: Ekana Cricket Stadium

Matches: April 1 and April 12

6. Kolkata

Photo: Pexels

Kolkata is vibrant, chaotic in the best way and truly a paradise for all foodies. If you're here for a match at Eden Gardens, the city's famous kathi rolls should be the first thing on your list. Of course, another local favourite is Kolkata biryani, known for its fragrant rice, tender meat and the famous addition of potatoes. To end your food trail on a sweet note, try rosogolla or creamy mishti doi. Chaat lovers should embrace every chance of gulping down a few puchkas. For legendary chelo kebabs, a visit to Peter Cat is a must!

Stadium: Eden Gardens

Matches: April 2, April 6 and April 9

7. Chennai

Chennai's food scene is as traditional as it gets. A visit here is incomplete without trying a classic South Indian meal served on a banana leaf. From crispy ghee roast dosa to spicy Chettinad chicken and tangy rasam, the flavours are bold and comforting. And of course, no meal in Chennai is complete without a tumbler of filter coffee. Do check out iconic restaurants like Ratna Cafe, Nair Mess, and more.

Stadium: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

Matches: April 3 and April 11

8. Delhi

Photo: Pexels

Delhi's street food culture is legendary. Before the match, fans often explore the city's bustling food markets for iconic snacks. Visit Chandni Chowk for hearty street foods like chole bhature, spicy golgappe, tangy aloo chaat, and stuffed parathas. For dessert, many locals recommend jalebi served with creamy rabri. And if you appreciate a good cocktail, this might be the perfect opportunity to check out Delhi's rising bar scene.

Stadium: Arun Jaitley Stadium

Matches: April 4 and April 8

9. Ahmedabad

Home to the world's largest cricket stadium, Ahmedabad is also known for its vibrant vegetarian food culture. Visitors should try a traditional Gujarati thali, which features a variety of sweet, spicy and tangy dishes. Snacks like dhokla, khandvi, and fafda with jalebi are also extremely popular across the city. For hardcore cheese lovers, a street food trail may turn into the stuff of dreams.

Stadium: Narendra Modi Stadium

Match: April 4

10. Hyderabad

Hyderabad is synonymous with one dish: Hyderabadi biryani. This slow-cooked rice dish layered with marinated meat and aromatic spices is easily one of India's most beloved meals. Another dish that becomes extremely popular during certain times of the year is haleem, a rich stew made with wheat, meat and spices. To end your meal, try double ka meetha or sip on Irani chai with Osmania biscuits at Karachi Bakery.

Stadium: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Match: April 5

Following the Indian Premier League across different cities is a chance to explore India's incredible food culture. So whether you are cheering for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Chennai Super Kings, this IPL season promises some unforgettable food experiences along the way.