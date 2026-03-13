Spice is often expected at Mexican restaurants, and many diners actively seek out bold, fiery flavours. But for one New York customer, a meal involving an especially hot salsa has now led to legal action. A man has filed a lawsuit against the widely known taqueria Los Tacos No. 1, alleging that the restaurant did not adequately warn him about how spicy one of its salsas was. As per reports, the man claims the experience left him in significant physical discomfort after consuming the salsa.





What The Man Says Happened

According to USA Today, the man said he ordered food at Los Tacos No. 1 and ate the salsa that came with his meal, assuming it would be comparable to the heat levels typically found at restaurants. He claimed the spice intensity was far stronger than expected and that he experienced immediate discomfort.

In the filing cited by CBS News, the man alleged, “My mouth and tongue was burning immediately. Unfortunately, this made me a lot of health problems (diarrhea, nausea, mouth/tongue blisters) as reaction of the very very hot spicy sauce which has not been warned or labelled.” The report added that he said the reaction later required medical treatment. The lawsuit is seeking damages for the amount of $100,000, which is linked to the physical effects he claims followed the meal.

Photo: Unsplash

No Clear Warning, Claims The Filing

As reported by CBS News, the core of the complaint centres on the absence of clear warning about the salsa's heat. The man alleges there were no visible labels, signs or verbal alerts to indicate that the sauce was extremely spicy. The filing describes the salsa as being beyond what an average diner would reasonably expect without explicit notice. The complaint argues that customers should be informed when a food item carries an unusually high level of heat so they can make an informed choice.





No Response From The Restaurant So Far

As of the latest reports, Los Tacos No. 1 has not issued a public response to the lawsuit. The restaurant has continued operating as usual, with no changes announced to its menu or salsa offerings. The case is now moving through the court system, with further proceedings expected in the coming weeks. For now, the restaurant remains open, and no official action has been reported beyond the filing itself.