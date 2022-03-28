If you are a hard-core non-vegetarian, then we are sure that the mere mention of any chicken dish excites you! It could be anything ranging from snacks to the main course; a perfectly cooked and well-seasoned chicken recipe never fails to impress. But every time we attempt to make chicken at home, it's the same old butter chicken, chicken tikka, changezi chicken and similar recipes that might have become boring for your taste buds now. So, why not change your menu and try out something completely new?! However, if you are unsure of what recipe you should go for, fret not; here we bring you a yummy recipe of Irani chicken kadhai that you must try!





The geography, history, and cultural influences of Persia have influenced the variety of ingredients and culinary methods in one of the world's oldest cultures. Given Iran's location between the Mediterranean Middle East and South Asia, it's no surprise that Iran has a diverse range of flavours and mainstays today! One such gem from their cuisine that one should try out is Irani chicken kadhai. In this recipe, the meat is cooked in a range of spices and gets an extra flavour from garlic and onion. This simple chicken meal goes well with a salad. You can also pair this with a buttery naan and enjoy! Find the full recipe below:

Irani Chicken Kadhai: Here's How To Make Irani Chicken Kadhai

First, take and clean the chicken pieces and fry them. Once that is done, take a different pan, add ginger-garlic paste and cook. Now add cumin seeds, onion and cook again. Add chicken with salt, pepper, red chilli powder, coriander powder and green chillies. Next, add tomatoes. Let it simmer till the tomatoes are cooked. Once done, take it out and enjoy!





Try out this special regional recipe, and let us know how you liked its taste!