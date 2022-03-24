Imagine this: you are probably sitting and relaxing at your home, then suddenly your doorbell rings, and you see some unexpected guests waiting outside your house. When this happens, of course, we make them feel welcomed, but at the same time, our mind starts thinking about what to cook. Well, a cup of chai would be the first thing, but then after some time, you would have to prepare for snacks. But in the pool of so many recipes, you would try to find something that takes less time to cook and fulfils hunger in no time. However, if you are unsure of what could be made, let us help you. Here we bring you a quick, easy and super yummy recipe of honey garlic chicken that makes for the perfect appetiser for any day. The best thing about this dish is that it can be made in just 15 minutes!





These honey garlic chicken pieces make use of everyday ingredients, so you won't even have to run out to buy anything extra. With just a few everyday things, a delicious recipe will be on your plate. You can even add a delightful dip with it for that extra zing, if you wish to. But, if you ask us, the flavour of honey, garlic and spices would be enough to satisfy anyone! So, without waiting, let us check out this quick appetiser recipe.

These delicious honey chicken wings can liven up any meal.

Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe: Here's How To Make Honey Garlic Chicken

Firstly, take boneless chicken pieces and fry them for five minutes. Once done, keep them aside. Then in a pan, add butter and honey. Once the butter is melted, turn off the flame. Add lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste and salt in the same pan and mix everything well. Add the chicken pieces into this honey mixture and cook for about 10 minutes. Garnish with spring onions and serve!

For the full recipe of honey garlic chicken, click here.

Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!