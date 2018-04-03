Is Swallowing Orange Seeds Bad For Your Health

Oranges are one of the first fruits that come to mind when you think of adding fibre in your diet. And since they are known to have antioxidants properties that can help you to be fresh and stress-free, you can always make them a part of your breakfast, lunch or dinner. Moreover, all the parts of an orange are loaded with useful nutrients, including its peel that contains volatile oil glands in pits, which have various health benefits. Having an orange juice has its benefits, too, and so also orange seeds. They are also useful and contain some medicinal properties that may benefit the health.
There are certain people who instead of throwing out the orange seeds, they swallow them while eating oranges. There is a myth that swallowing orange seeds can be harmful and result is some serious diseases. But, that remained a subject of debate. According to Consultant Nutritionist Doctor Rupali Datta, "Swallowing orange seeds are not harmful. In fact, when you swallow orange seeds, they will come out as is when you defecate. However, when you chew them, which give a bitter taste, it definitely adds fibre to your diet."
The seeds of oranges are small and hard to break. It is believed that just like oranges, its seeds are also rich in vitamin-C, which is a powerful antioxidant that keeps our metabolism high. There are more benefits of consuming (chewing) orange seeds. It is very uncommonly known that orange seeds help to strengthen our body and make it active. Due to its antioxidant properties, it prevents the general weakness and laziness in our body. Therefore, adding oranges (and its seeds) can be quite beneficial. It also helps to cure stomach problems, strengthens the weak digestive system and accelerates the secretion of digestive juices.
Who knew that orange seeds could be so beneficial for our health?! So, next time when you eat oranges, don't throw out its seeds.