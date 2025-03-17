Achaar is a must-have in an Indian meal. Whether it's lunchtime or dinner, a side of achaar makes the food taste a lot better. Doesn't it? We adore it so much that we usually have multiple jars of it stored in our kitchen, carefully tucked away in a corner, like a prized possession. While achaars are known to have a long shelf life, they can go bad if not stored properly. But how can you truly figure out if the achaar is good to eat or not? Are there any telltale signs? Yes, there are! Below, we'll be sharing five common ones that'll help you make a decision when you find yourself in such a dilemma.

Here Are 5 Warning Signs Your Achaar Has Gone Bad:

1. Its Colour Has Changed

Colour is the first thing you must assess while figuring out if your achaar is good or not. Take a good glance at the jar and see if the colour seems off or discoloured. It's best to do so in daylight, in an outdoor setting, to truly see the real colour. If you notice a dull or cloudy colour, then it could be a sign of spoilage.

2. You Can Spot Mold In The Jar

Another common sign of spoilt achaar is the presence of mold. It could be over the achaar or in the brine. In some cases, you'll be able to spot it immediately, whereas in other cases, it might be hiding underneath the achaar pieces. So, make sure to give the achaar a good mix before making your decision.

3. It Has Become Soft And Mushy

Achaar typically has a chunky, somewhat firm texture. However, if you find that the achaar is too soft or mushy, then it's likely because it has gone bad. Good achaar will always have a texture that is neither too soft nor too firm.

4. It Has An Unusual Taste/Aroma

Another telltale sign of spoilt achaar is that it has an unusual taste and aroma. Give it a good sniff, then try tasting a little. If you expect the same flavours, it's good. But if you taste something strong with a foul odour, it's a sign to discard the achaar.

5. Bulging Jar Lid

A bulging jar lid is another sign that your achaar has gone bad. If you notice it, it could mean there's bacterial activity, which has pushed the jar to bulge. Good achaar will always have its lid properly seated, not allowing exposure to air.





So, the next time you're confused whether your achaar is good or not, keep these tips in mind!