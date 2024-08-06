Are you someone who enjoys pairing meals with achaar? Do you constantly seek unique achaar recipes to try? If so, keep reading as we have something really exciting to share. As an achaar lover, you've probably explored a variety of recipes, from aam ka achaar and nimbu ka achaar to mirchi ka achaar and more. But have you ever tried karonde ka achaar? Karonda, also known as Indian black currant, is a popular fruit known for its tangy flavour. It is especially enjoyed during the monsoon, and its achaar is simply irresistible. Before we dive into the detailed recipe, let's address some common questions you might have about this unique achaar:

What Is Karonde Ka Achaar?

Karonde ka achaar is a delicious pickle recipe made using Indian black currants. The karonde are split in two, deseeded, and then cooked in mustard oil with a blend of flavourful spices. It offers a tangy flavour and goes well with a variety of Indian dishes. This instant karonde ka achaar recipe will be ready in just under 10 mins and will make for a stellar accompaniment to your meals.

Is Karonde Ka Achaar Healthy?

The answer is yes! Karonda, the key ingredient of this achaar, boasts remarkable health benefits. This tiny pink-coloured fruit is rich in essential nutrients like vitamins B and C, and iron. Moreover, it acts as a great antioxidant. Karonda also has a high fibre content, which can aid in promoting better digestion and prevent stomach issues like bloating and gas.

How To Make Instant Karonde Ka Achaar | Karonde Ka Achaar Recipe

Making karonde ka achaar at home is a simple and straightforward process. The recipe for this achaar was shared by nutritionist Leema Mahajan on her Instagram page. Start by washing the karonda thoroughly and patting them dry with a kitchen cloth. Slit them into two and remove the seeds. Next, heat mustard oil in a pan and add Kashmiri red chilli powder, haldi, kalonji, fennel powder, fenugreek powder, hing, and salt. Saute well and add the chopped karonda to it. Give it a nice mix and cover the pan with a lid. After a few minutes, take a knife and check if they are soft enough. If they are, that means your achaar is ready. If not, cover the lid for another 3-4 minutes. Once done, transfer the achaar to an airtight container and store in a cool, dark place.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Doesn't that look absolutely delicious? Try making this achaar at home and watch it become a family favourite!