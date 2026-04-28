A tragic food poisoning case in Mumbai has raised fresh concerns around late-night eating habits. Four members of a family from Mumbai reportedly fell seriously ill and later died after consuming biryani for dinner, followed by watermelon at home late at night. They complained of vomiting and loose motions within hours, and police are still awaiting medical and forensic reports to confirm the exact cause. While watermelon alone has not been confirmed as the reason, the incident has sparked an important question many people ask in summer - is eating watermelon at night actually safe? Let's find out what the experts have to say.





Also Read: Can Eating Watermelon Kill People? Doctors Explain Mumbai Family Deaths

Is Eating Watermelon At Night A Good Idea?

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Watermelon is one of summer's most-loved fruits. It is hydrating, naturally sweet and packed with nutrients. But according to experts, timing matters too.





Renowned nutritionist Dr. Shilpa Arora explains that watermelon is rich in water and nutrients that support overall health. “Watermelons consist of 94 percent water, lycopene, potassium and a lot of other nutrients. It has fibre that is a wonderful source to keep the digestion process going,” she said.





However, she does not recommend having it too late in the evening.





“I would not recommend consumption of watermelon or any fruit after 7 pm,” she says, adding that watermelon is slightly acidic and may slow digestion at night when the body is less active.





According to her, the best time to eat watermelon is around 12–1 pm, when digestion is stronger and more active.

What Happens If You Eat It Late At Night?

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Ayurveda expert Dr. Dhanvantri Tyagi advises caution with late-night watermelon consumption, especially for people with sensitive digestion.





According to the expert, watermelon's high water and natural sugar content may lead to discomfort if eaten too close to bedtime. Since digestion tends to slow down at night, some people may experience bloating, heaviness or an uneasy stomach the next morning.





Experts also note that because watermelon contains a lot of water, eating large portions at night may disturb sleep by causing frequent bathroom trips.





Also Read: Curd Rice Is Good For Your Gut And The Ultimate Easy Summer Dinner

Who Should Be More Careful?

Nutritionists suggest extra caution for:

People with weak digestion or IBS

Those prone to acidity or bloating

Diabetics who need portion control

Anyone eating watermelon immediately after a heavy dinner

Watermelon itself is not an unsafe fruit. In fact, it is nutritious and refreshing when eaten fresh and hygienically stored. But eating it late at night, especially after a heavy meal, may not be the best idea for everyone.





The smarter choice? Enjoy it during the daytime as a snack or between meals, instead of making it your post-dinner habit.