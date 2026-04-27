In London on April 25 and 26, a group of chefs achieved something that outstretched even India's fastest 16-coach train, Vande Bharat. London has officially set a Guinness World Record for the world's longest tiramisu, measuring 440.6 metres (1,445 feet). For the unversed, Tiramisu is an Italian dessert made with coffee-soaked ladyfingers covered with a cream of egg yolks, sugar, mascarpone, and cocoa powder. Because of its taste and luscious texture, it has gained popularity all over the world.





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Guinness Confirms World Record

As per reports, the record was certified by Guinness World Records after precise measurements were carried out at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London. The feat surpassed the previous record of 273.5 metres, which was set in Milan in 2019.

The dessert was assembled over two days of continuous work and had to meet strict Guinness guidelines. Each section needed to maintain uniform height and width so that the tiramisu qualified as one continuous dessert and not separate portions.

How Over 100 Chefs Pulled It Off

The project brought together more than 100 Italian chefs, working in coordinated teams to assemble the tiramisu live on site. According to reports, around 50,000 ladyfinger biscuits and over 3,000 eggs were used, along with large quantities of mascarpone cheese and coffee.





Despite the massive scale, the tiramisu followed a traditional Italian recipe, with layers of coffee‑soaked biscuits and mascarpone cream carefully aligned end to end. Maintaining consistency across hundreds of metres was one of the biggest challenges, officials said.





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Led By A Familiar Face In Record Books

The attempt was spearheaded by chef Mirko Ricci, who has a history with the record. Ricci had previously held the title in 2017 before losing it to the Milan effort in 2019. The London event marked his successful bid to reclaim the record outside Italy, showcasing Italian culinary tradition on an international stage.

Dessert With A Cause And A Price Tag

Beyond the spectacle, the record‑breaking event also supported charity. According to Dexerto, proceeds from ticket sales and portions of the tiramisu were donated to the Esharelife Foundation, which focuses on anti‑poverty initiatives.





Visitors could purchase pieces of the dessert to take home. A 2‑kilogram tray was priced at £45, which translates to roughly ₹5741.87, while a 250‑gram slice cost £10, approximately ₹1275.97 based on current exchange rates.





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