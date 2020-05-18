Ishaan Kattar Was Asked To Choose Between Pani Puri And Pizza, Here’s What He Had To Say!

Ishaan Khatter debuted in the industry in the year 2018

Ishaan Khatter is being touted as one of the most promising male newcomers of the industry — both his movies, ‘Beyond The Clouds' and ‘Dhadak' were well received. Ishaan's performance particularly became a talking point in the industry. Ishaan Khatter is the younger brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, and has slew of interesting projects up his sleeves. Ishaan would be seen opposite Ananya Panday in ‘Khali Peeli'. He is also playing lead in the official adaptation of Vikram Seth's ‘A Suitable Boy', which is being directed by Mira Nair of the ‘Namesake' fame. Ishan Khatter has an enviable fan following on social media. On Sunday, the actor did an AMA session with his fans. Because of the lockdown, activities like filming and shooting has been stalled, due to which Ishaan could not tell his fans when exactly can they expect him back on screen; however, he did give us a few details about his foodie side.





Days after Ishaan shared the recipe to the best ‘cup of Joe', he tried to make a tough choice between panipuri and pizza. When a fan asked him to choose between the two super popular snacks, Pani puri (an Indian snack with puffed puris, infused with spicy mint water, potatoes, chickpeas and spices) and pizza (an Italian fare made with round flat-bread topped with oodles of sauce, cheese and veggies), Ishaan couldn't make a choice! He wrote, “This is an elite question. I cannot choose. Maybe pizza? No! Pani puri. But pizza.. but pani puri..We get you Ishaan, it is a tough call to make. We would also choose both anyday!

In the same session, he also tried to dodge another tough question with a smart answer, when asked to choose between ‘chai' or ‘coffee', he wrote ‘chocolate milk', 'opinions expressed are solely my own and do not intend to offend any chai or coffee connoisseurs', he added in the story. He also told us how he has been obsession over cocoa puffs lately.



