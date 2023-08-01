We Indians have developed a great fondness for Italian cuisine over the years. Each year, we see numerous Italian restaurants opening up in different cities, and oftentimes, we end up trying to make some of their classic dishes at home as well. Pizza, pasta, risotto, lasagna, and garlic bread are among the most popular Italian delicacies. However, when making them at home, we often face the common problem of not being able to recreate the authentic flavours that we find at restaurants. If you too face this problem, we're here to help you out. In this article, we have collated a list of five essential ingredients you must stock in your kitchen pantry to cook Italian food like a pro.

Here Are 5 Essential Ingredients For Italian Cooking:

1. Olive Oil

Italians swear by olive oil for all their dishes. You must've barely ever come across a recipe that doesn't require you to use this ingredient. It helps add a unique flavour and gives the perfect base to them. To recreate authentic Italian flavours at home, it's best to use extra virgin olive oil.

Also Read: How To Make Classic Chicken Pizza At Home In 30 Minutes

2. Tomatoes

Be it for making pizza, pasta, bruschetta, salad, or any other dish, tomatoes are a must while cooking most Italian dishes. Some recipes require you to use chopped tomatoes, while for others, you'll need to make a puree. Irrespective, it's important to always have fresh-quality tomatoes stocked in your kitchen to curb your Italian food cravings.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Cheese

Do you think any Italian dish can ever be complete without cheese? We certainly do not! After all, it's the reason why Italian dishes taste incredibly delicious and indulgent. While there are a lot of fancier versions out there, you can stick to using mozzarella cheese for starters. If possible, try to get ricotta and gorgonzola cheese as well.

4. Garlic

Garlic is another ingredient used extensively in Italian cooking. It is usually sauteed with oil and onions, which help give a nice aroma and flavour to the dish. Stay away from ready-made garlic pastes and use fresh garlic cloves instead. The flavour that they provide is unmatched by ready-made pastes, etc.

Also Read: Kitchen Hack: 5 Easy Ways To Add Leftover Pasta Water To Your Cooking

5. Oregano

If you want to further enhance the flavour of the food, don't miss adding oregano to it. This herb is commonly used as a seasoning over pizza, pasta, and garlic bread. It'll level up the flavour of your dish by several notches. Apart from oregano, buy some thyme, rosemary, and basil as well.

Photo Credit: Istock

Now that you know about these ingredients, stock them in your pantry to recreate authentic Italian dishes at home. Meanwhile, here are some delicious Italian recipes you can make at home.