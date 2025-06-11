In the misty hills of Meghalaya, where clouds kiss the earth and traditions run deep, food is more than just nourishment. It is a reflection of culture, community, and comfort. Among the many culinary gems of this northeastern state, Jadoh rice stands out as a dish that is both humble and rich in heritage. Rooted in the Khasi tribe's culinary traditions, Jadoh is a rice-and-meat dish typically served at family gatherings, festive occasions, and everyday meals. You could even call it Meghalaya's very own version of meat pulao.





So, whether you are a foodie exploring regional Indian cuisines or someone looking to try something new and soulful, Jadoh rice is a dish that deserves a spot on your plate.





All About Jadoh Rice And Its Khasi Roots:

The name Jadoh is a blend of two Khasi words - 'Ja' meaning rice and 'Doh' meaning meat. True to its name, the dish is a hearty combination of rice and meat, brought to life with earthy flavours and aromatic spices. It is traditionally made with locally sourced red rice and tender pork, though chicken is also a popular alternative.





Often cooked during festivals and community feasts, Jadoh reflects the Khasi tribe's deep connection to their land and produce. The use of red rice, a local variety known for its nutty flavour and nutritional value, is a nod to the region's agricultural roots. When combined with pork, spices, and occasionally pork blood, Jadoh becomes a dish that is rustic, hearty, and deeply authentic.

What Goes Into A Pot Of Jadoh?

What makes Northeastern food truly unique is its simplicity and purity of flavour. Unlike many Indian cuisines that rely on heavy spices and elaborate techniques, Northeastern dishes use minimal ingredients, allowing the natural taste of each component to shine. Here's what typically goes into Jadoh:

Red Rice: Gives the dish its signature texture and is packed with nutrients.

Gives the dish its signature texture and is packed with nutrients. Pork: Traditionally used, marinated and cooked until tender. Chicken or fish can be used as alternatives.

Traditionally used, marinated and cooked until tender. Chicken or fish can be used as alternatives. Spices & Aromatics: Green chillies, onions, ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and bay leaves - simple yet flavourful.

Green chillies, onions, ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and bay leaves - simple yet flavourful. Pork Blood (Optional): Adds a richer, more intense flavour for those who enjoy it.

How To Make Jadoh: A Simple Guide

Step 1: Marinate pork with turmeric, black pepper, and salt. Let it rest for at least 30 minutes.





Step 2: In a large pot, fry the marinated pork until golden brown. This adds depth and texture.





Step 3: Saute onions, ginger, and green chillies until fragrant. Add bay leaves and turmeric.





Step 4: Add washed red rice and mix well. Pour in enough water to cook the rice. Cover and simmer until the rice is fluffy and the meat is tender.





Step 5: Garnish with fresh coriander or spring onions. Serve hot with bamboo shoot pickle, dry fish chutney, red chilli chutney, and some boiled vegetables or salad.





What Makes Jadoh So Unique?

Nutritious: Red rice is high in fibre and minerals.

Red rice is high in fibre and minerals. Flavourful: The spice blend is simple yet aromatic, never overpowering.

The spice blend is simple yet aromatic, never overpowering. Comforting: A wholesome one-pot meal, perfect for lazy weekend lunches.

Jadoh is rightly referred to as the taste of Meghalaya's soul. It brings together tradition, simplicity, and flavour in every bite. So the next time you are in the mood to try something new, skip the usual pulao and give Jadoh a try. It is hearty, wholesome, and full of flavour.