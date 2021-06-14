The Coronavirus restrictions around the world have forced us to stay at home, creating a physical distance from our near and dear ones. As governments slowly ease out the lockdown regulations, more and more people are meeting up and venturing out to catch up with their loved ones. Sonam Kapoor too seized the golden opportunity to spend some quality time with her best friend Samyukta Nair in London. The duo caught up on some delicious food for lunch, followed up with coffee and desserts soon after. Take a look at the stories that Sonam Kapoor shared on Instagram.

"Lunch date with my baby Sammy," wrote Sonam Kapoor in her photo tagging her best friend. They could be seen seated in a restaurant with some yummy food alongside. While Sonam Kapoor devoured a healthy Avocado Toast with cheese on top, Samyukta picked one with mashed potatoes. They also shared some interesting-looking savoury waffles at the same restaurant. Later, the duo headed for coffee and desserts. Sonam Kapoor relished a frothy Cappucino and they also shared a yummy chocolate mousse together.





What a great way to spend some time and catch up on the good times with some delicious food! Samyukta Nair and Sonam Kapoor's sweet banter often catches our attention on social media. The two best friends often tag each other on Instagram stories, sharing their foodie thoughts or their cravings. Recently, Samyukta had shared a click of some droolworthy chocolate chip cookies while tagging Sonam Kapoor. "Missing Sonam Kapoor. Because tradition," she wrote. Take a look:

We surely hope to see more of the actress' foodie diaries in London. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for 'Blind' - a crime thriller being produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is slated to be released in 2021.