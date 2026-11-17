With his perfectly tailored suits, expensive cars and unmistakable taste for luxury, James Bond has always had a distinct sense of style. His drink order is no different. Say "shaken, not stirred" and most people will immediately picture 007 holding a martini.





But Ian Fleming's original novels reveal a side of Bond that the films don't always dwell on. He is particular about his breakfast, has a weakness for scrambled eggs, enjoys champagne and whisky, and is quite happy to try local drinks and dishes when travelling. In fact, Fleming devoted so much attention to his food that he even shared Bond's recipe for scrambled eggs.





As Robert Pattinson steps into the role of the next James Bond, here's a look at what the famous spy actually likes to eat and drink.

The Martini Isn't The Only Drink James Bond Orders

Photo: IMDb

The vodka martini may be Bond's signature drink, but it is far from the only one he enjoys. In Fleming's novels, he drinks gin martinis, whisky, bourbon, champagne and several other cocktails. His choices often depend on where he is.





There is also a little history behind the famous instruction, "shaken, not stirred". It first appears in Fleming's sixth Bond novel, Dr. No, published in 1958. On screen, the order features in the 1962 film, when a waiter brings Bond a vodka martini prepared exactly as requested. Bond himself delivers the now-famous words in Goldfinger (1964).





The films helped turn the order into a pop-culture reference. But the books make it clear that Bond isn't someone who orders the same drink every time.





One of Bond's most interesting drinks isn't something he picks off a menu. He invents it.





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The Vesper appears in Casino Royale, Fleming's first James Bond novel, published in 1953. Bond creates the recipe and names it after Vesper Lynd, the woman he meets during the mission.





He asks for three measures of Gordon's gin, one measure of vodka and half a measure of Kina Lillet. The drink is shaken until very cold and served with a large, thin slice of lemon peel.





Interestingly, Bond never orders the Vesper again in Fleming's original novels. It is a one-time creation in Casino Royale.

He Drinks Champagne, Whisky And Local Spirits, Too

Champagne is a regular feature of Bond's dining experiences. Fleming mentions houses such as Taittinger, Dom Perignon and Krug. In the films, Bollinger became particularly associated with 007.





Whisky is another favourite. Bond drinks Scotch as well as American bourbon, which he often enjoys with a little branch water. And then there are the drinks he discovers while travelling. In Japan, he drinks sake. In Turkey, he has raki. In the Balkans, he encounters slivovitz, a plum brandy. In Jamaica, he drinks Red Stripe beer.





His cocktail choices are just as varied. The Americano is the first cocktail he orders in Casino Royale, before inventing the Vesper. He also drinks gin and tonics, Stingers made with cognac and white creme de menthe, Old Fashioneds and a Negroni in Fleming's short story Risico.





The point is that Bond doesn't insist on a martini wherever he goes. He is interested in what's being poured around him.

Scrambled Eggs Are A Serious Bond Breakfast Favourite

Photo: Canva

If Bond has a food obsession, it is probably scrambled eggs.





Fleming describes his London breakfast routine in much detail. Bond begins his day with two large cups of very strong coffee, eggs, wholewheat toast, Jersey butter and preserves.





Fleming even gives readers a recipe in 007 in New York, a short story included in the US edition of his travelogue Thrilling Cities and later published in collections of Bond stories.





But his breakfast changes when he is travelling. In From Russia, With Love, his first breakfast in Istanbul is a very different affair. He has thick Turkish yoghurt, peeled green figs and freshly ground Turkish coffee.





It clearly shows that even though he enjoys his familiar comforts, he doesn't need to find an English breakfast in every country he visits.





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From Caviar To Grilled Sole, Bond Enjoys A Proper Dinner

Photo: Canva

But Bond's dinner choices can be quite elaborate, especially when he is dining at a restaurant or entertaining someone. In Casino Royale, he shares a meal with Vesper that includes caviar, tournedos and artichoke hearts, accompanied by Taittinger champagne.





Later in the novel, after his encounter with Le Chiffre, he eats broiled lobster.





Seafood appears frequently in his meals. He enjoys crab, oysters, lobster and grilled sole. He also eats steak, roast beef, veal and lamb.





His American food experiences are rather different. In Live and Let Die, Bond and Felix Leiter eat at Ma Frazier's in Harlem, where they have Little Neck clams and Fried Chicken Maryland.





He also enjoys stone crabs with melted butter during his travels in the United States.

Bond Doesn't Always Want Dessert

Another detail worth noticing is Bond's preference for savoury food. He doesn't always finish dinner with a traditional sweet dessert. Fruit, cheese and other savoury dishes feature in his meals.





In Diamonds Are Forever, for example, he visits Voisin's in New York and orders two vodka martinis, eggs Benedict and strawberries.





It is an unusual combination, but that is part of what makes Fleming's descriptions of food so enjoyable. Bond's meals aren't always designed around a conventional menu.





He orders what he wants.