Robert Pattinson is all over the internet after being named as the new James Bond. Some are excited, some are sceptical, and others still can't get over his vampire character from the Twilight series.





Pattinson's career has grown by leaps and bounds, and while James Bond is definitely the cherry on top, the cake itself looks pretty neat, with previous work like the Twilight films, Harry Potter, The Odyssey and The Batman.





Speaking of cherry and cake, while Pattinson is known for his incredible line-up of films, the talented actor is not to be trusted in the kitchen.

From fad diets to eating out of cans and cooking disasters, by all means, get inspired by his work, but not by what he puts on his plate.

Fad Diet 1: Potato. Pink Salt. Finish.

Pattinson has never shied away from experimenting with his diet, although some of his choices have been rather questionable. In a 2023 interview with Evening Standard Magazine, the actor revealed that he had tried several fad diets over the years.





"I have basically tried every fad you can think of," he said.





"I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it's a cleanse... you definitely lose weight," he recalled. Clearly, not a sustainable or recommended diet for anyone to follow.

Tried Keto For Cheese, Ditched It For Beer

He also experimented with the keto diet, initially under the impression that it would allow him to eat charcuterie boards and cheese whenever he wanted. However, he soon discovered that beer was off the menu if he wanted the diet to work.





"But I didn't realise that you can't have beer as it completely defeats the purpose," he said.

The Twilight Diet: Living On "Crappy" Bacon Sandwiches

Some of Pattinson's eating habits during film shoots were a result of long working hours and challenging shooting conditions.





In an interview with TheFIX, the actor revealed that filming the Twilight movies had him eating more unhealthy food than he ever had before.





"On the Twilight movies, I probably ate more crappy food than I've ever done in my entire life," he said.





The actor explained that the shoot lasted nearly 10 months, and the freezing weather meant he often turned to comfort food to get through the day.





"It's so long, you were there for like 10 months, it's freezing cold, so you just end up eating bacon sandwiches about 20 times a day," he recalled.

The Batman Diet: "I Never Want To See A Piece Of White Fish"

Getting into superhero shape for The Batman (2022) meant making some changes to his diet. Pattinson reportedly cut down on alcohol, processed meat and fried food while following a high-protein eating plan.





However, the actor soon grew tired of the repetitive meals. His diet involved plenty of boiled fish, and he wasn't particularly impressed with the experience.





"I never want to see a piece of white fish with just lemon on it ever again," he told On Demand Entertainment.

Eating Out Of Cans, Cooking Disasters

In a 2020 interview with GQ, Pattinson gave a closer look at his eating habits while isolating alone in a London Airbnb during the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, he was filming The Batman when production came to a halt in March.





He admitted that he was struggling with the everyday task of feeding himself, having previously relied on studio-provided meals and restaurants.





His breakfast, for instance, was as basic as it could get: plain oatmeal made with milk instead of water, topped with a scoop of protein powder. "I will barely even mix it up," he said.





But perhaps his most unusual everyday meal was canned tuna. Pattinson revealed that he would simply open a can, add some hot sauce and eat directly from it. "I'll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can," he told GQ.





Wait, it gets worse.





During the same interview, Pattinson spoke about a dream business venture: a fast-food-style pasta dish that people could conveniently hold in their hands. He even had a name for it - Piccolini Cuscino, meaning 'Little Pillow'.





His proposed recipe involved pasta, crushed cornflakes, cheese, ketchup, sugar and a hollowed-out burger bun. Demonstrating it over FaceTime, the actor began by microwaving pasta before layering it with generous quantities of sugar and cheese.





"I found after a lot of experimentation that you really need to congeal everything in an enormous amount of sugar and cheese," he explained.





Things only got more chaotic from there. While attempting to burn his company's initials onto a bun using a lighter, Pattinson accidentally set one of his gloves on fire. He then put the concoction in the microwave, which reportedly erupted in a flash of sparks and noise.





The bizarre recipe went viral on the internet, with people recreating it and describing it as everything from 'insane' and 'unhinged' to 'gross' and 'ungodly'.

"I Often Just Don't Care What I Eat"

In an interview with Esquire Germany earlier this year, Pattinson admitted that he wasn't particularly good at making food choices, largely because of his hectic filming schedule.





"To be honest, my taste in food is not so great. I'm terribly bad at it - mainly because I'm constantly making movies, and there's actually only chicken, rice and vegetables to eat. And that's the only thing you take. Accordingly, I often just don't care what I eat," he said.

"I Have No Idea What To Order In A Restaurant"

He added, "This has been going on for so many years now, and I have no idea what to order in a restaurant. I like restaurants where there is no menu, and you just don't have a choice. You eat what comes on the table."

The Problem With Obsessing Over Calories

Beyond his own experiments, Pattinson also spoke about the pressure to maintain a certain appearance and how easily people can become consumed by watching their calorie intake.





"It's very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well; even if you're just watching your calorie intake, it's extraordinarily addictive - and you don't quite realise how insidious it is until it's too late," he said in the 2023 interview with Evening Standard Magazine.