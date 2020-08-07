SEARCH
Janmashtami 2020: 5 Easy Sweets You Can Prepare For The Festive Bhog

Make sure you do include these 5 sweets in your bhog offering. Yummy and easy to make, these desserts spell festive celebrations.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 07, 2020 13:14 IST

This year, Janmashtami falls on 11th August 2020

Highlights
  • Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna
  • Krishna was the eight incarnation of Lord Vishnu
  • Janmashtami is one of India's most significant festivals

Janmashtami is just around the corner and Krishna devotees all around the country are immersed in preparations of the same. Janmashtami is one of the oldest Hindu festivals, and it marks the birth of Lord Krishna - the eight avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, Janmashtami falls on 11th August 2020. On this occasion, devotees prepare different kinds of offerings for their beloved deity. You may have heard of 'chappan bhog' where people prepare 56 kinds of prasads for Lord Krishna! If you are planning to make a quintessential 'chappan bhog' for Krishna this year, make sure you do include these 5 sweets in your bhog offering. Yummy and easy to make, these desserts spell festive celebrations.

5 Easy Sweets You Can Prepare For The Festive Bhog:

1. Maakhan Misri

It is said that little Krishna was very, very fond of white butter. And thus, on Janmashtami, many households prepare a simple prasad of maakhan mishri, which is basically freshly churned white butter mixed vigourously with sugar. You can also add some nuts to the creamy mix.

0vqk1bq

2. Makhana Paag

Makhana (or foxnuts) is one of the beloved vrat staples in India. They can be prepared in many ways, and one of our favourite ways is mixing it up with ghee,desiccated coconut and sugar . This Makhana paag is one of the most delicious Janmashtami treats - do try it this time.

1vbv3dg8

3. Mathura Peda

You saw this coming, didn't you? A trip to Mathura is often incomplete without a trip to all legendary Krishna temples and a bite of the iconic peda. While a lot of us are not luck to visit Mathura, this year around for Janmashtami, we can try to bring a bit of Mathura to our homes, can't we?

ab8rbf2o

4. Dhaniya Panjiri

The traditional prasad is a crumbly mixture of coriander seed powder, bhoora (powdered sugar), ghee, chopped almonds, raisins, cashew nuts and mishri. Mix everything together in a blender, then lightly sautee it with ghee and you are done!
 

5t2oe6hk

5. Boondi Ladoo

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Another festive favourite. Boondi ladoo is possibly a part of almost all major Hindu celebrations, and Janmashtami is no different. Try this quick recipe at home this time.

boondi ke ladoo recipe

Here's wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami 2020!
 

Comments

Tags:  JanmashtamiJanmashtami 2020Krishna Janmashtami
