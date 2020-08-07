Janmashtami 2020: 5 Easy Sweets You Can Prepare For The Festive Bhog

This year, Janmashtami falls on 11th August 2020

Janmashtami is just around the corner and Krishna devotees all around the country are immersed in preparations of the same. Janmashtami is one of the oldest Hindu festivals, and it marks the birth of Lord Krishna - the eight avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year, Janmashtami falls on 11th August 2020. On this occasion, devotees prepare different kinds of offerings for their beloved deity. You may have heard of 'chappan bhog' where people prepare 56 kinds of prasads for Lord Krishna! If you are planning to make a quintessential 'chappan bhog' for Krishna this year, make sure you do include these 5 sweets in your bhog offering. Yummy and easy to make, these desserts spell festive celebrations.





5 Easy Sweets You Can Prepare For The Festive Bhog:





1. Maakhan Misri





It is said that little Krishna was very, very fond of white butter. And thus, on Janmashtami, many households prepare a simple prasad of maakhan mishri, which is basically freshly churned white butter mixed vigourously with sugar. You can also add some nuts to the creamy mix.

2. Makhana Paag





Makhana (or foxnuts) is one of the beloved vrat staples in India. They can be prepared in many ways, and one of our favourite ways is mixing it up with ghee,desiccated coconut and sugar . This Makhana paag is one of the most delicious Janmashtami treats - do try it this time.





3. Mathura Peda





You saw this coming, didn't you? A trip to Mathura is often incomplete without a trip to all legendary Krishna temples and a bite of the iconic peda. While a lot of us are not luck to visit Mathura, this year around for Janmashtami, we can try to bring a bit of Mathura to our homes, can't we?





4. Dhaniya Panjiri





The traditional prasad is a crumbly mixture of coriander seed powder, bhoora (powdered sugar), ghee, chopped almonds, raisins, cashew nuts and mishri. Mix everything together in a blender, then lightly sautee it with ghee and you are done!







5. Boondi Ladoo





Another festive favourite. Boondi ladoo is possibly a part of almost all major Hindu celebrations, and Janmashtami is no different. Try this quick recipe at home this time.





Here's wishing you all a very happy Janmashtami 2020!









