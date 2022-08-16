Janmashtami 2022 is just around the corner and will be celebrated on 19th August (Friday). Every year, this festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees all around the world will worship Lord Krishna by singing songs, dancing, re-enacting Lord Krishna's life in a play and more. Some devotees also observe a day-long fast and prepare bhog as an offering to the deity. There are just a few ingredients that can be consumed during Janmashtami fasting. For instance, dry fruits, sabudana, Amarnath, makhana, buckwheat and a few more. Having said that, here we bring you a list of 5 recipes that can put together a perfect vrat-friendly thali for this festival. Take a look below.





Here're 5 Recipes To Put Together A Vrat Special Thali:

1. Kuttu Ki Puri

Kuttu puri is super crispy, fluffy, and full of flavours. You can also stuff them with a potato mixture for a more filling meal. To make this, all you need is to prepare dough by using buckwheat and sendha namak. Roll in a few puris with the help of a rolling pin and fry until crispy. Click for the complete recipe.

2. Sabudana Khichdi

In this khichdi recipe, soaked sabudana is stir-fried with peanuts, aloo, jeera, and rock salt, making it soothing to the core. Always remember, the one and only tip to cook perfect sabudana khichdi is to make sure your sabudana pearls are soaked properly. Click here for the recipe.

3. Vrat Wale Aloo Rasedaar

Kutti ki puri, parathe and pakoda are incomplete without this humble bowl of aloo rasedar. This sabzi completes the whole vrat-special meal. Click here for the recipe.

4. Aloo-Paneer Kofta

Next up we bring you a quick and easy aloo-paneer kofta recipe that can also be a perfect addition to both your vrat and Prasad menu. All you need to do is prepare a simple dough with potato, paneer, flour and some spices and fry them into crispy kofta balls. For the complete recipe, click here.

5. Sabudana Kheer

For desserts, sabudana kheer is apt to put together this thali. Sabudana kheer is basically a traditional kheer where rice or seviyan is replaced with sabudana pearls. The rest of the steps and method for making this kheer are almost the same. Click for the recipe.





Try these recipes and let us know your experience in the comments below.

Happy Janmashtami 2022!