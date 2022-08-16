Janmashtami 2022 is almost here! This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated on 19th August, 2022. This auspicious Hindu festival is the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth and is also known as Krishna Janmashtami as well as Gokulashtami. Traditionally, many devotees mark this special occasion by observing a fast in honour of Lord Krishna and re-enacting God's life. Like most Indian festivals, even Janmashtami includes the preparation and enjoyment of a delicious variety of mithais. As Lord Krishna loves to indulge in sweets, it is only fair that we also enjoy some delicious mithai for his birthday! Today, we have found the recipe for mewa paag, a Janmashtami special mithai, that you'll enjoy!











Unlike most mithais, no flour is used to prepare this sweet. Mewa paag is prepared using only dry fruits and nuts! This special mithai is a combination of almonds, cashews, edible gum, kishmish, coconut and more. Food blogger Parul Gupta uploaded the recipe video of mewa paag on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul' and with a few easy steps, you can make this Janmashtami special mithai at home.





Also Read: Janmashtami 2022: 5 Recipes That You May Add To Your Vrat-Special Thali

Janmashtami 2022: How To Make Mewa Paag

Start by frying dry fruits separately. Fry the almonds, cashew, edible gum and foxnuts in ghee. Grind the fried dry fruits coarsely in separate batches. In the remaining ghee, fry watermelon seeds, desiccated coconut, poppy seeds and kishmish. Remove from flame and let it cool down. Add the ground dry fruits and mix well. Meanwhile, prepare sugar syrup by melting sugar in water. Pour the sugar into the coconut mixture and cook it for 2-3 minutes. Spread the tight mixture on a plate and let it set. The mewa paag is ready! Just cut them into squares and serve.











Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Mewa Paag below:











Sounds easy, right?! Make this mithai at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.