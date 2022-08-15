One of the most awaited festivals, Janmashtami, is a few days away. This year, Janmashtami falls on 19th August, 2022. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami, people celebrate this day to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. This festivity is celebrated with much pomp and religious fervour. And food, just like every other Indian festival, has an important role to play here too. Apart from praying to Lord Krishna, people wear new clothes and decorate their houses on the occasion. Many people also put up a special festive meal on Janmashtami. If you are someone who is planning for a full-course meal but concerned about where to start, fret not. We have curated a special festive vegetarian menu to help you out.

Here's A Fully-Planned Menu For Janmashtami 2022:

Starters

1) Potato Rings

This is a perfect pick while you are planning on easy-to-cook starters for your meal. Potato rings hardly take about fifteen minutes to get ready. People from all age groups thoroughly enjoy this recipe. So, you can trust the dish even if you have children at home who are picky eaters.

2) Vegetarian Seekh Kebabs

If you are a sucker for kebabs, you must try out these scrumptious vegetarian kebabs. The main ingredients for this recipe will be methi, palak, dal, potatoes and homely masalas of course for flavours.

Main Course

1) Kadai Paneer

Paneer happens to be one of the most popular food items among vegetarians. A complete meal would look incomplete without a paneer dish cooked into a pool of spices. This delicious kadai paneer carries the goodness of Indian traditional spices aromatic in nature. It's wholesome and can be best paired with roti or naan.

One of the favourite vegetarian curries, Kadhai Paneer never goes wrong.

2) Mixed Vegetable Curry

If you don't want to have paneer for the main course, do try out this healthy and super tasty vegetable curry. It carries an excellent mixture of different vegetables like cauliflower, peas, carrot, mushroom and zucchini. All these vibrant food items smeared in the authentic tomato gravy taste nice.

3) Dum Aloo

This is the best recipe when you simply want to cook a special meal but don't want to go overboard with ingredients. It's a perfect dish that will surely amp up your meal.

4) Kulcha Naan

A nice flatbread goes a long way in enhancing the experience of your feast. After all, you surely need something rich and delicious to go well with the curries. A kulcha naan is the best option that can be included in your menu.





Amp up your Janmashtami festivities with this Kulcha Naan.

5) Matar Pulao

For a sumptuous rice dish, opt for matar pulao. It tastes magical and is loaded with green peas along with other spices. This dish will help you break free from the regular steamed rice you eat.

Desserts

1) Mathura Ke Pede

Some drool-worthy Mathura ke pede will act as the cherry on the cake on Janmashtami. These sweet delights hold all the more importance on this festival because they are popular in Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishna. So, don't forget to prepare them.





Mathura ke Pede is a delicious treat for Janmashtami 2022.

2) Cranberry Almond Rice Kheer

Kheer is the ultimate showstopper during many festivals among Hindus. This desi dessert can be made with cranberries and almonds which will also give it a healthy twist. Kheer is basically a pudding prepared with rice and milk. For garnishing, you can use the two mentioned dry fruits.

Have a great Janmashtami 2022!