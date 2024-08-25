Janmashtami is a vibrant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, the festival falls on August 26, 2024. Devotees celebrate by visiting temples and fasting. Communities also host lively programmes featuring dance performances to honour Radha Krishna's Ras Leela. One of the highlights is the Dahi-Haldi tradition, where people form human pyramids to reach and break a pot full of dahi and butter. Offering Makhan (butter) to Lord Krishna is a cherished tradition. But why does butter hold such importance? Let's delve into the stories behind Krishna's love for butter.

Here's Why Lord Krishna Loves Makhan:

1. From A Cowherd Community

Lord Krishna grew up in the care of Nand Baba, the chief of the cowherds, and his wife, Yashoda. Surrounded by cows and immersed in a community that thrives on milk and its products, Krishna's fondness for butter reflects his deep roots in this cowherd society.

Also Read: Janmashtami 2024: 5 Bhog Recipes To Liven Up The Festival

2. The Beloved 'Makhan Chor'

As a child, Krishna earned the nickname 'Makhan Chor,' or 'Butter Thief.' He delighted in sneaking butter and yogurt, not only from his own home but also from his neighbours in Gokul. While this behaviour often led to complaints from the gopis to Yashoda, Krishna's charm ensured that, despite his thievery, he won everyone's hearts.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Made With Love

Krishna's love for butter was so profound that his mother Yashoda, his beloved Radha, and the gopis would churn butter specially for him, feeding it to him with their own hands. Watching Krishna savour this lovingly made butter filled their hearts with immense joy.

Also Read: Made With Love: How Food Can Become A Medium To Bring People Closer

4. Spreading Joy

Krishna's playful antics with butter, whether devouring it from a pot or "stealing" it from neighbours, are filled with joy and affection. These delightful tales remind us that children should be allowed to enjoy their childhood freely and without undue stress or restrictions.





Want to make white butter at home for Janmashtami 2024? Here's a simple recipe.





Note: This article explores themes and stories from Hindu mythology for informational and educational purposes. While efforts have been made to present the material accurately, interpretations of mythological texts can vary.