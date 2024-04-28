Experience the delightful flavours of Nepal with Chukauni - a tantalizing potato yoghurt salad that's as versatile as it is delicious. Quick and easy to prepare, Chukauni is a perfect dish for those warm summer days when you crave something light yet satisfying. Whether served as a salad, a side dish with rice, or paired with traditional Nepali snacks like Sel Roti or Bara, Chukauni promises to elevate your dining experience with its vibrant flavours and textures.

What is Chukauni?

Chukauni is a Nepali dish that combines boiled potatoes with creamy yoghurt, creating a refreshing and flavorful salad. This dish is typically seasoned with a blend of spices such as chilli powder, cumin powder, and roasted sesame seeds powder, along with optional additions like Sichuan pepper powder and mustard powder. The recipe for this dish was shared by chef Vinny Shukla

on her Instagram page. Variations may include the addition of ginger and garlic for added depth of flavour. Each Nepali household has its own unique recipe for Chukauni, making it a beloved staple that's cherished for its simplicity and taste.

How to Make Chukauni I Nepali Chukauni Recipe

To prepare Chukauni, start by taking yoghurt in a bowl and adding sesame seeds powder, chilli powder, cumin powder, and salt. Then, mix in cooked potatoes, chopped onions, green chilli, lemon juice, and chopped coriander, ensuring all ingredients are well-combined. For the final touch, prepare a tadka by heating oil and adding fenugreek seeds and turmeric powder. Once the tadka is ready, pour it over the Chukauni mixture, imparting a fragrant aroma and irresistible flavour. Serve Chukauni as a refreshing salad alongside rice or enjoy it on its own for a satisfying snack that's bursting with Nepali goodness.

With its simplicity and versatility, Chukauni exemplifies the essence of Nepali cuisine - humble yet deeply flavorful. Whether enjoyed as a side dish, salad, or snack, Chukauni offers a delightful combination of creamy yoghurt, tender potatoes, and aromatic spices that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving more.